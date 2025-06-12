WENZEL: Elon, make me want social media again

I must admit, I’m a little annoyed with Elon Musk.Social media, once the bastion of open conversation and digital connection, is morphing into something unrecognizable and expensive. It was inevitable, of course, that these platforms would look to monetize beyond advertising. They hooked us in for years, allowing us free access to their platforms, and let’s face it, nothing stays free forever — especially when the product is you. But what grates at me is the audacity of it. Progressively, X’s subscription has gone up in the past months. We’re not just experiencing price increases; it’s a philosophical shift. A seismic one. And it’s forcing us all to ask: What is the true value of social media now? And more importantly, is it worth it?Let’s be honest, X — formerly Twitter — hasn’t exactly been innovating in ways that justify this kind of cost. One of the new subscriptions includes a verification badge, no ads, prioritized visibility, and Grok, an AI tool. But I ask you, are these benefits so life-changing that we should all open our wallets more? Or is this a desperate attempt to make up for a platform that’s struggling to define its relevance in 2025?.This move isn’t just about X. It’s a canary in the coal mine. Other platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, are already dipping their toes into subscription models. Some are even locking basic functionality behind paywalls. The once-accessible digital commons are becoming a gated community. And for what? A blue check mark?There was a time when social media was a revolutionary force, a place for democratized voices, authentic connection, and even social justice. But lately, it feels more like a never-ending sales pitch interrupted by outrage. Somewhere along the way, the value proposition changed from “connection” to “exposure,” from “community” to “clout.” And now, unless you’re willing to pay, you’re increasingly invisible..So, what do consumers really want now?We want transparency, authentic interactions, and tools that actually improve our lives — not features that mimic AI just enough to slap on a premium price tag. AI is undoubtedly powerful, but when platforms use it as a buzzword to justify increased fees without showing actual utility, it rings hollow. Chatbots that summarize posts or recommend content aren’t worth hundreds of dollars a year. That’s not transformation — that’s window dressing.The tech giants seem to have lost the plot. Or maybe they’re just following a familiar one: the pressure from shareholders to turn engagement into dollars. After all, these platforms have hit saturation. Everyone who’s going to join has joined, and organic growth has slowed. And so, the companies turn inward, squeezing more from their existing users. That’s not innovation — that’s desperation..It raises another question: Have we reached peak social media? Are people ready to move on?There’s growing fatigue. Many users I speak to are burned out by the ever-changing algorithms, the negativity, the performative content, the commercial clutter, and the anonymous (and often belligerent) accounts. We signed up to connect with friends — not to become unpaid marketers for brands or content for advertisers. If platforms continue down this road, they risk pushing people away completely. And the irony is that as they charge more for 'premium' experiences, they may be accelerating their own decline.Maybe that’s not such a terrible thing..What if social media’s role has plateaued because it never evolved beyond our wants into our actual needs? What if the next evolution isn’t digital at all, but analog — a return to in-person conversations, slower communication, deeper relationships? The pendulum may be swinging back.This isn’t to say social media is dead. But it is at a crossroads. If companies want us to pay a premium, then they must offer premium value. That means real content moderation, smarter AI that enhances — not replaces — human interaction, fewer ads, more user control, and a renewed commitment to making these platforms safe, not anonymous, and genuinely useful.Until then, the public has every right to push back. We can and should vote with our wallets. We built these platforms with our time and our content. We have more power than we think.So no, Elon, I won’t be shelling out hundreds more a year just to be seen. If the price of visibility compromises social media's original promise, it’s time to reconsider where we spend our digital lives.And maybe, just maybe, it’s time to log off more often.