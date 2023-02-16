The chants in opposition to tuition fee hikes are back at post-secondary institutions across the country. With that comes the call for post-secondary education to be ‘free’ for all.
Sorry kids, I don't agree!
I've listened to this argument since the 1990s. I had friends attending post-secondary schooling who were also enraged by tuition hikes. I tried to remain objective. I listened to their complaints, which eventually led to the argument that post-secondary should be free for all who want to attend. Even then their argument didn’t convince me. Needless to say, I lost a few friendships. But the ‘chants’ are louder now, amplified by the world of social media, and the media looking for the next ‘hot button’ to sell a headline.
This wouldn't be an item I typically would find myself embroiled in except for some civil (and not so civil) conversations back and forth with students after I commented on a post I viewed on Instagram. Having more than 30 years of adult life experience now, and being in business has emboldened my perspective, and not to their advantage.
Some of the comments I received were respectful which leaves me with some hope, but another referred to me as “one of the sheep.” Comments such as “you never had to struggle,” (like they knew anything about me) and “the previous government took away all the incentives” were other arguments tossed around.
Fair enough, but what's the underlying cause of tuition increases was where I was trying to lead the conversation. I tried to explain the universities and colleges set their fees — not the government. That fell on deaf ears for the most part.
Canada has 223 public and private universities and 213 public colleges and institutions. The average tuition fee for an undergraduate or graduate program runs from $6,693 to $7,472, as per Stats Canada. Each institution has seen an average 1.2% yearly increases.
The number of post-secondary students in Canada is said to be 2.17 million at any one time. If I took the median average of those figures, the total cost of post-secondary education would be almost 15.5 billion dollars annually. Who pays for the bulk of that other than the Canadian taxpayer?
Don't get me wrong, I want to see younger generations succeed in life. In my company we have several younger people who are very bright and exceptionally talented. It is a joy to mentor them as they begin their careers and their adult working life and hear their stories. Some received financial support from their parents, while others worked jobs to pay for their education. But none appear to feel oppressed that it wasn’t paid for or ‘free.’
Most took considerable pride in knowing they ‘did it themselves’. They seemed to appreciate the value of their education more.
So where am I going with this?
Since history tends to repeat itself, most the arguments are still the same. Unfortunately, they are still as invalid as they were 30, or even 50 years ago.
‘Free’ education, is not an option and a misnomer. The cost is still borne by someone. In this case, we all know the taxpayer would be on the hook for it. So, for all of us who pay taxes it takes 1.25% more of our hard-earned paycheque to pay for someone’s post-secondary education. Many didn’t have that chance themselves.
We already pay enough, and more than we should in Canada as compared to our neighbor’s next door. But that is an issue only an election can resolve. As I pointed out in my responses to one of the students, “You voted for a government that has out-of-control spending, which contributes to higher inflation. So, like any other business that sells goods and services, the cost of education also goes up.”
So, what is the solution? Nothing, as far as tuition cost goes. It's up and will never come down,
But are continual increases necessary?
I would suggest post-secondary institutions need to improve the value of their services along with their tuition increases. I think that can be achieved by developing strong partnerships with businesses. Since one noticeable gap now is students graduating with fewer skills and the less ‘up-to-date’ knowledge needed to do the job. However, I don’t just blame post-secondary for this. Businesses should be prepared to allocate time and resources to help deliver the next generation of workers for a world where skills are ever changing more rapidly than in the past.
Those same businesses need to start investing, or investing more, in scholarships and endowments for students with some future work commitments required. It's rewarding to see a passionate student who wants to learn and do something amazing for the world if given the opportunity. And, how about allowing these same businesses a tax deduction on scholarships of up to say $25,000 to encourage investment in the future?
The federal government had already forgiven student loan interest until March 2023. I wonder if they will make that permanent? Let's go a bit further and allow parents or close relatives to claim a full tax deduction of some nature for the full tuition. That may serve to encourage a savings plan to take place early in their child's life if possible.
So going back to my original statement; No, taxpayers should not be expected to cover the cost of post-secondary education. Think of it; how committed are many people when they receive something for free? There's less value placed on it, and it is much easier to walk away than it is for something when you've invested your own time and money.
Quite honestly, I see this as the first step into adulthood, the one where you learn the value of money, by having a commitment to your future and creating a strong work ethic. These are things employers look for when hiring. And, trust me, once you’re out in the workforce and you see your paycheque deduction for taxes, EI and CPP and sometimes more, people will understand.
I’ve used this following quote in my social media content for years; “Earn it, don't expect it.”
Believe me, it's much more fulfilling.
Why should we pay for a bunch of ungrateful parasites who want to take away our wealth and our liberties. I thought white people were evil? So if we sre evil they don't need our cash to pay for their faux degrees. As soon as they get into positions of authority they take the opportunity to oppress their neighbors. Not only does the free garbage cause inflation it is also the root cause of the tyranny. If they want an education they need to go get a job and save up their money. I don't care about the whining at this point I am fed up with it. If you can't afford school then don't go.
How to make a lazy bones culture.
I agree. No one paid for me, I took out loans, and I paid them back. Why should all citizens pay for other peoples kids to go to post secondary? Especially with the foolish degrees they offer these days, that only really teach woke ideology. Why should tradesmen pay for the loans they take out to get advanced degrees... who pays for the people who do the apprenticeships, the people who have to learn by doing for four or five years. Socialism is not the answer, people need to work for what they get.
