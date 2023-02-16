free tuition
Free Cooper Union Wiki Media

The chants in opposition to tuition fee hikes are back at post-secondary institutions across the country. With that comes the call for post-secondary education to be ‘free’ for all.

Sorry kids, I don't agree!

Tags

Columnist

Shane Wenzel is a Calgary businessman with over 30 years of professional experience in the building and development industry. He's a proud member of the LGBTQ community and is the CEO, President, and namesake of the Shane Homes Group of Companies.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Why should we pay for a bunch of ungrateful parasites who want to take away our wealth and our liberties. I thought white people were evil? So if we sre evil they don't need our cash to pay for their faux degrees. As soon as they get into positions of authority they take the opportunity to oppress their neighbors. Not only does the free garbage cause inflation it is also the root cause of the tyranny. If they want an education they need to go get a job and save up their money. I don't care about the whining at this point I am fed up with it. If you can't afford school then don't go.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

How to make a lazy bones culture.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I agree. No one paid for me, I took out loans, and I paid them back. Why should all citizens pay for other peoples kids to go to post secondary? Especially with the foolish degrees they offer these days, that only really teach woke ideology. Why should tradesmen pay for the loans they take out to get advanced degrees... who pays for the people who do the apprenticeships, the people who have to learn by doing for four or five years. Socialism is not the answer, people need to work for what they get.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.