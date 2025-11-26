WENZEL: It’s time to reverse blanket rezoning and bring back Fort Calgary

Calgarians are an optimistic bunch, almost to a fault. We’ll give second chances, third chances, and sometimes even fourth ones if we’re told it will mean better days ahead. But after the last four-year debacle at City Hall, you can’t blame residents for wondering if they’ve been misled again. The new council has barely taken their seats, and already people are asking the same question I’ve been hearing for months: Will anything actually change?To be blunt, Calgarians didn’t vote for more of the same. They didn’t vote for more ideological experiments, late-night procedural games, or policies that ignore the people footing the bills. They wanted leadership, real leadership, not rehearsed talking points and feel-good slogans detached from everyday reality. And nowhere is that disconnect clearer than in the ongoing fiasco of blanket rezoning..WIECHNIK: Alberta’s oil patch is one coup away from crisis.I’ve spoken to hundreds of homeowners, businesspeople, and community volunteers over the past year. The majority of people did not ask the city to bulldoze decades of stable planning practices by forcing blanket rezoning across every established neighbourhood. No one said, “Please remove any certainty about how my street will look or function or what my investment in my home means long-term.” The one consistent message I heard loud and clear was that Calgarians want a collaborative approach, not a top-down directive that treats them like an inconvenience.Yet the previous council pushed ahead anyway. They insisted they knew better, even as residents filled town halls, wrote letters, and pleaded for a more balanced path. They waved off legitimate concerns about parking, infrastructure strain, increased density with no matching investment, and the erosion of community character. When those arguments didn’t fit the predetermined narrative, they were simply dismissed..So here we are, with a new council sworn in and a fresh opportunity to demonstrate that democracy in Calgary still functions the way it should: by listening.Several of the new councillors ran on the idea of rebuilding trust. They promised to take another look at blanket rezoning, claiming, sometimes with a wink, that their time in business, consulting, or community activism had sharpened their IQs and given them a bit more common sense than the last group. But talk is cheap. What really counts now is whether any of them has the backbone to follow through..MACLEOD: Unlocking Alberta’s potential — why independence must be on the table.Reversing blanket rezoning would be a strong start. It would show Calgarians that policy isn’t being driven by bureaucrats, distant consultants, ideological fads, or centralized planning from Ottawa. It would prove that community associations, homeowners, and long-time residents actually matter in decisions that could reshape Calgary for generations.But if this council shrugs its shoulders and delivers more of the same, more lip service, more excuses, more “we know better than you,” then Calgarians will have their answer. And it won’t be an encouraging one..This is an inflection point for our city. Either our elected officials return City Hall to a place grounded in pragmatism, transparency, and local accountability, or they prove that the last election was just another round of wishful thinking from a well-meaning public. I sincerely hope it's the former. Calgary deserves leaders who respect both its past and its future..THOMAS: City of Calgary budget public hearings; is everyone being heard?.And while we're on the subject of respecting our past, it’s time for another dose of common sense: bring back the name Fort Calgary. This “Confluence” experiment never connected with Calgarians, never reflected our history, and never said anything about who we are as a city. It felt like yet another rebrand dreamed up in a boardroom instead of rooted in local heritage. Restoring the original name would be a small but important step toward finally acknowledging and valuing Calgary’s story, something City Hall has managed to overlook for far too long.