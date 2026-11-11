Opinion

WENZEL: Ottawa's ‘one-time’ immigration side door puts 200,000 people ahead of Alberta's say

The budget's one-time path adds to the numbers Ottawa promised to shrink, and housing, jobs, and services absorb the rest.
An illustration of Ottawa’s immigration “side door” opening onto an Alberta neighbourhood.
An illustration of Ottawa’s immigration “side door” opening onto an Alberta neighbourhood.Image courtesy of AI
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Immigration
Federal Government
Mass Immigration
Opinion
Opinion Column
temporary foreign workers
2026 Federal Budget