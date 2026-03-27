WENZEL: Pride festivals are begging for millions in bailout funds — but should taxpayers foot the bill?

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the headlines lately, you’ve probably seen the growing alarm bells coming from Pride organizations across Canada. The message is pretty consistent: "Give us more federal cash, or the festivals are going to shrink." It’s one of those stories where the headline is designed to get a reaction, but if you actually dig into the details, the story gets a whole lot more complicated.Let’s start with what’s already on the table. It’s not like Ottawa has been sitting on its hands. In 2024 and 2025 alone, the federal government put up about $3 million specifically for Pride festival security. That includes $1.5 million just this past year, part of a much larger $7.5 million commitment over five years.Now, to be clear, that money isn’t for the floats or the glitter. It’s targeted. We’re talking about security, insurance, and emergency planning. In some cases, individual festivals are pulling in grants as high as a quarter-million dollars just to cover safety costs. So, we aren't talking about a community being ignored; we’re talking about organizations saying that even with millions in taxpayer support, it’s still not enough to keep the lights on.And now, they’re back at the window asking for more. Millions more, in fact.This brings us to the first uncomfortable question we have to ask: Is this a "Pride" problem, or is it just an "event" problem?.Because if you talk to anyone in the festival or hospitality world right now, the reality is identical across the board. Everyone is feeling the squeeze. Insurance premiums have gone through the roof. Security costs are astronomical. Volunteer burnout is a very real thing. We’ve already seen some long-standing festivals scale back or just fold entirely because the math doesn't work anymore. There is nothing unique about the financial pressure Pride is facing; it is the same pressure hitting every rodeo, fair, and music fest in the country.Then there’s the elephant in the room: the corporate sponsors.The private money has dried up, or at the very least, it’s being redirected. Major Pride festivals in Canada have seen hundreds of thousands of dollars in sponsorship disappear. Toronto alone is looking at a nearly $900,000 shortfall after big-name sponsors decided to take a hike.This isn't happening by accident. We’re in a weaker economy, and companies are tightening their belts. But more than that, a lot of brands are realizing that sticking their necks out on highly visible social positioning isn't the "win" it used to be. Whether you think that’s right or wrong, it’s the reality of the market.The result? Less private money and more pressure on you, the taxpayer, to fill the void..But should the public be expected to subsidize the loss of corporate interest? That’s effectively what’s being proposed. And this is where the room starts to split. There are plenty of Canadians who believe these events are vital, especially with the rise in hate crimes and global tension. That’s a fair point, and it shouldn't be dismissed.But there’s also a growing, quiet skepticism. People are looking at the scale of modern Pride and asking when a "community march" turned into a multi-day, multi-million-dollar entertainment production. There’s also the practical side, like road closures, policing costs, and disruptions to a city’s infrastructure. These aren't small things, especially when every level of government is already stretched to the breaking point.If Pride is about safety and visibility, the government is already stepping up with targeted funding. That makes sense. But if Pride is now a massive entertainment festival, it has to play by the same rules as everyone else. It has to compete for sponsors, it has to sell tickets, and it has to live within its means.At some point, every organization has to look in the mirror and decide what it actually is: a community-led movement supported by its people, or a massive entertainment production. Those are two very different models, and I think Canadians are right to ask which one they’re being asked to pay for.