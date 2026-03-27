Opinion

WENZEL: Pride festivals are begging for millions in bailout funds — but should taxpayers foot the bill?

With millions in federal funding already flowing, the real question isn't whether Canada supports Pride — it's whether the government should replace corporate sponsors who voluntarily walked away.
Calgary Pride 2023
Calgary Pride 2023 Courtesy Helen Pike/CBC
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Lgbtq
Sexual Minorities
Funding
Pride
Pride Parades
Opinion
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