Let's have an adult conversation about the Canadian healthcare system and how it needs to evolve to meet today's needs. The only way I can see this being successful is furthering the conversation on a public-private partnership. Not everybody will like this, but let's be realistic: The system is failing and has been for quite some time.

I posted a twitter poll months ago asking the question “Would you support a mixed public-private healthcare system?”, just to see how informed people are about the healthcare system. The responses were mixed suggest that only 17% of the people were aware that Canada already has a private health care option. The results of the poll showed well over 80% of people were in favor, but let's again be realistic, this is a twitter poll which is usually limited. However, it’s about as scientific as the media polls you see online which are easily manipulated should that ‘subset’ of people I mentioned earlier, get ahold of it. Regardless, various polling suggests a vast majority of Canadians surveyed, 85 per cent, now say they believe “drastic changes” are needed to the health care system.

There are only 3 countries in the world that do not have an integrated public and private system: - Canada, Cuba and North Korea. Our system is run by the unions non by best practices or customer needs. Continuing to do the same thing in Canada and expecting a result is the definition of stupidity. Our standing in world rankings proves that.

Many of the successful Public/Private systems in the world are single payer systems . . . where the Agency overseeing the system works on a Fee for Service basis. You go to see your Dr. he is paid an established fee, you go to the Hospital and the Hospital is paid for the Service they Deliver, whether an Operation, Broken Leg or MRI. In this system YOU are the Customer and you go to the Facility that best suits your needs and delivers the results you desire in a timely fashion.

In the Cdn. System . . . the Hospital get massive Grants of $$$$s . . . then you line up and wait for them to eventually take care of you. You are looked upon as a Cost, not a Benefit or Customer as they already have the Cash. The Unions are only interested in keeping this system alive and for decades have pushed the More Money Narrative that has changed nothing but their Salaries.

Competition with the Private Sector will raise all boats . . . the Govt. Hospitals will have to improve to their levels or be abandoned by the public.

Germany has twice the population of Canada and has a dual medicare system that unbelievably has 1/10th of the Health Administrators as our Canadian "system". The Canadian system has absolutely no ability to establishing the cost of any of its procedures. They have absolutely ability to determine which is more costly, a heart transplant or a blood pressure test. None! And we wonder why the system is broken.

