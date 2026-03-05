Western Standard columnist Bronwyn Eyre wins Canadian Champions of Freedom Award

Western Standard columnist Bronwyn Eyre has been named the first recipient of a new national award recognizing Canadians who champion constitutional freedoms.The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) announced Eyre will receive the inaugural Cartier-Macdonald Award in a ceremony at the historic Albany Club in Toronto. The award honours Canadians who show leadership in advancing the principles of freedom and defending the country’s constitutional framework.Eyre, a former Saskatchewan justice minister and attorney general, has been a prominent voice in national debates about the balance of power between legislatures and courts. During her time in office, she often argued for the authority of elected lawmakers within Canada’s constitutional system, including the lawful use of the notwithstanding clause.The award’s first presentation comes as Eyre continues to write and comment on legal and political issues as a columnist with the Western Standard.Joanna Baron, executive director of the CCF, said the new honour was created to recognize Canadians willing to defend constitutional principles.“The Cartier-Macdonald Award was established to honour Canadians who stand up for the principles of the Constitution when it matters most,” said Baron.“Bronwyn Eyre has shown both intellectual rigour and personal courage in defending democratic self-government and parliamentary supremacy.”.Before leaving politics, Eyre held several senior cabinet posts in Saskatchewan, including minister of education, minister of advanced education, and minister of energy and resources. Her career has also included radio broadcasting, legal commentary, university lecturing, and service as a school board trustee.The award is named for Fathers of Confederation Georges-Étienne Cartier and Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald. Their partnership helped shape the country’s constitutional structure and commitment to federalism, civil liberties, and the rule of law.Eyre said receiving the first award bearing their names carries special meaning.“I am beyond honoured to receive this inaugural award associated with Georges-Étienne Cartier and our first, great prime minister, John A. Macdonald,” said Eyre. “Now more than ever, leaders must be boldly outspoken in their defence of our country’s legal and constitutional principles.”The CCF is a registered charity that works to defend constitutional rights and freedoms in the courts and in public debate.