WHISSELL: Antifa must be declared a terrorist organization in Canada

We shouldn’t be in this scenario, yet here we are.It doesn’t matter if you agreed with Charlie Kirk or not. It doesn’t matter if you liked him or not. Charlie Kirk had the same right to life that you and I and every single person in a free society has.In an act of consummate evil, someone decided to take that right to life away..EDITORIAL: Canada’s new hate crime legislation: A dangerous erosion of free speech .And now we’re learning why. Text messages uncovered between Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, and his transgender romantic partner, Lance Twiggs (a biological male), provide damning evidence.“Why?” texted Twiggs.“Why did I do it?” Robinson answered.“Yeah.”“I had enough of his hatred,” Robinson replied. “Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”.Along with the assassin’s rifle, bullets were recovered etched with memes. They ranged from the flippant, “If you read this, you are gay lmao,” to the sardonic, “Hey fascist! CATCH!”Along with accusations of “hate”, calling everyone you disagree with a “fascist” ad nauseam and especially adding calls for violence is an action-inducing tactic known to be used by radical leftist Antifa militants.Such radicals were recorded harassing participants at a Canada First demonstration against mass immigration at Christie Pits park in Toronto on September 14. Antifa counter-protesters shouted angry slogans at peaceful demonstrators, including: “You will never get your way, Antifa is here to stay,” and “Nazi scum off our streets!”.EDITORIAL: Defending Alberta’s children: Why the notwithstanding clause is necessary.To these chants were added individual calls for violence.“Die fascist! One in the neck!” a frantic Antifa member yelled at the protesters. It was just four days after Kirk’s brutal murder where he was shot in the neck.This is violence-inducing rhetoric. This is evil..A total of 9 people were arrested and charged at the demonstration.Some Canadians would like to believe that the chief source for this sophistry and violence-inducing rhetoric is the internet. But a great deal of the anxiety people are filled with today originates within academia, often amplified through Canada’s legacy media..EDITORIAL: Canada's catch-and-release justice system is failing you.Inculcation begins as early as elementary school, where radical left teachers insist upon traumatizing students so they become pliable and can be manipulated, such as in the following example, reported by Western Standard."In Toronto, a staff member at Corvette Junior Public School was suspended after showing Grade 5 and 6 students — children as young as 10 — graphic video of Kirk's assassination repeatedly while telling them Kirk "deserved for this to occur.”This is violence-inducing rhetoric. This is evil.Many Canadians are at least cognizant of the radicalization occurring in the upper echelons of our education system, but the reality is still appalling to witness. .University of Toronto (U of T) professor Ruth Marshall was placed on leave after she wrote following Kirk’s murder that, “shooting is honestly too good for so many of you fascists."This is violence-inducing rhetoric. This is evil..LYTLE: Strike first, ask later: Alberta’s teachers gamble with public trust.Should I stop saying that?Calling out violence-inducing rhetoric as evil is critical to the survival of a free society. It shouldn’t be a partisan declaration in any way.Another U of T professor, Timothy Snyder, implied in a CBC interview that the distinction between good and evil should be morally relative. An American historian who moved to Canada last year, Snyder offered the following assessment of the Trump administration:“What they mean is that everything’s a matter of good and evil, right? Like, they are the forces of good and every day they vanquish the forces of evil. And the particular bell that that rings is fascism, of course, because what fascism is about is constructing a reality by way of spectacle. By way of whatever technology, presentation, is present. Which, back then, was radio, and which today is the internet and television.”.Charlie Kirk was murdered in part because Tyler Robinson had been taught MAGA and its members are an existential, fascist threat. Robinson’s texts and his anti-fascist casing etchings strongly suggest this. Tyler Robinson could no longer correctly tell good from evil, as far as a free society is concerned.When those who choose to call everyone they don’t agree with “fascist”, “hateful”, “racist”, “sexist”, or “misogynist”, what they’re doing is bearing false witness. They’re lying. They don’t want to have to face a world where someone doesn’t agree with them, so they try to silence opposing views instead. The more difficult a time they have shouting someone down, the harder they’re going to try to silence them. This can eventually lead to violence and even murder.Radical leftists compensate for their inability to debate with what they call “repressive tolerance.” In that Neo-Marxist tactic, they deny politically right-leaning individuals the basic freedoms of speech and assembly. That’s exactly what Antifa did to Canada First protesters..EDITORIAL: Suddenly, the Left doesn’t think cancel culture is funny anymore.Society at large has not bought into the repression, violence, and murder of right-leaning individuals that Antifa types are subversively promoting, although there is a marked escalation of political violence in the US which may spill over into Canada. Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed suggested, “Somebody in this country is going to get hurt.” Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre worries about the safety of his family.The Canadian federal government had better be aware that this leftist radicalization and the violent acts it induces are not exclusive to the US. It’s only a matter of time. They must stop this evil now, before someone is needlessly killed. More hate speech laws won’t solve a thing either.Immediately declaring Antifa, and any other organisations that promote violence and murder in Canada, as terrorists must happen — now.