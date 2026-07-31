Opinion

WHISSELL: Carney’s ‘get out of jail free’ card

The master of the global game of Monopoly has enabled the West to trade with corrupt countries like China.
Mark Carney at the WEF
Mark Carney at the WEFScreenshot
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Mark Carney
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Carney's WEF speech
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