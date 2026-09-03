Opinion

WHISSELL: Copying Britain’s broken ‘social cohesion’ model is a suicide mission for Canadian freedom

Why are Mark Carney and Marc Miller looking to import the UK’s authoritarian speech policing and societal collapse?
Copying Britain’s broken ‘social cohesion’ model is a suicide mission for Canadian freedom
Copying Britain’s broken ‘social cohesion’ model is a suicide mission for Canadian freedomImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Hate Speech
United Kingdom
Marc Miller
Riots
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Tommy Robinson
Henry Nowak
Vickrum Digwa
Stephen Ogilvie
Social Cohesion
Hadi Alodid
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