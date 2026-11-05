Opinion

WHISSELL: Donald Trump did a lot of good, but I’m glad he’s on his way out

In Canada, there’s been far too much triggering from MAGA.
Donald Trump, Mark Carney and Doug Ford: a shifting political landscape on both sides of the border.
Donald Trump, Mark Carney and Doug Ford: a shifting political landscape on both sides of the border.Image courtesy of AI
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Donald Trump
Doug Ford
David Eby
Bc Conservatives
Bc Ndp
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
2026 BC election