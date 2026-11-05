WHISSELL: Donald Trump did a lot of good, but I’m glad he’s on his way out

When it became clear to me that the Republicans were on the receiving end of an epic beating in the November 3 midterms, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of relief. I felt relieved because politicos and pundits in Canada have used Trump and his MAGA administration as a political issue non-stop over the past two years. They use a “strategy” of playing up the threat of Trump to maximize their political advantage by repeatedly triggering our majority left-leaning electorate. It’s essentially a grifter’s tactic, as it makes them money (funding), gets them hits (votes), and leaves Canadians desperate for their next hit of dopamine (party memberships).But now there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for Canada’s triggered electorate.I want that ray of hope, a silver lining of sorts, to shine bright enough to show that we are being misled by the latest iteration of the Laurentian elite and their wannabe pals. There are two terrible paths they offer us, the first being the woke ideology, which many are now cognizant of, and the second being technocracy.The average Canadian doesn’t know much about technocracy, despite the fact that their supreme leader is an avowed technocrat. Instead, they just love the illusion of him having all the answers. He’s an expert banker, don’t you know?But Prime Minister Mark Carney’s inordinate popularity is going to require a new narrative to sustain itself. He’s not going to be able to grift off his promises much longer.Without Trump going full bore, Carney will have difficulty maintaining his current polling numbers. After all, it was Carney himself who admitted he was “not that good at peacetime”, and so I wonder what his excuse for clinging to power will become in the wake of the midterms. What about his reason for forcing us toward the European Union while pulling us away from the US? Shouldn’t that impetus change somewhat now that the US is trending away from MAGA populism?.I don’t think that change is going to happen.I wouldn’t put it past Carney to come up with yet another “crisis” with which to justify extending his globalist leadership here in Canada. Perhaps that’s part of why he’s extended Operation Reassurance, which includes Canadian troops in Latvia, through 2031. Meanwhile, will things really change between the US and Canada in the short term?As the most powerful force affecting Canada shifts its gears, the question remains as to whether the US will continue aggressive economic policies against Canada — and the rest of the world, for that matter. From what I’ve seen so far, Canadian leaders aren’t going to sit around waiting to find out. Take the Eby fiasco as a surprising example of that impatience. Former British Columbia premier David Eby may have launched his ill-fated campaign as early as he did because he figured Trump might be effectively neutered after the midterms and would be more difficult to portray as a threat. In that regard, he would have been right.When Eby tried to introduce his narrative in late September, however, he had done little to no legwork building up Trump as a threat. As I explained in my last article, that’s likely because he was going to put all that anti-Trump rhetoric onto former BC Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay or, after she resigned, the remnants of the BC Conservatives. Nobody bought Eby’s rationale, and he was lambasted in the election.Compare that abject failure to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s narrative that has for years relied heavily on Trump as a threat and has been advertised on both sides of the Canada/US border. Ford has gratuitously positioned himself as Captain Canada on numerous occasions, pretending that it’s for the benefit of the people when it’s largely to distract from his decidedly mediocre record as premier. Ford really doesn’t want to be accountable to the people. Instead, he still wants Ontarians to be focused on Trump..As reported by Western Standard’s Geoff Knight, even the day after the midterms, when it was clear that Trump’s power was going to become significantly muted over the next two years, Ford immediately set about re-establishing the narrative of POTUS as a threat. Here’s how Knight put it:“Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he cannot trust U.S. President Donald Trump ‘as far as I can throw him,’ while directing his ministers to head to Washington once newly elected members are sworn in and warning that the trade war with the United States is ‘not done.’”Ford stressed the fight is not over.“Let’s be under no illusion that this trade war is done. It’s not done. It’s not even close to being done because the president still has the power. The January tariffs are still on the table,” said Ford.If we were being charitable, we could assume that Ford’s motivation was “for the people”, as he often claims. But one thing I’ve learned about Ford is that he often says things that do not match either his motivation — later revealed — or what he ultimately does when no one is looking. Ford’s biggest problem remains his complete lack of transparency, a problem he will continue to have as long as he can point to Trump and distract from his own scandal-ridden years in office. Normally, it would be the left-leaning Ontario voters who would point these flaws out or “punish” Ford at the polls for his lack of honesty. But they are too busy hating Trump to fully address what’s going on. They, like Carney’s fans, are happy with the illusion of a champion to fight their malefactor.Why I feel so relieved at Trump losing power is that Canada’s greatest grifters — Carney, Ford, and all the swamp creatures that divide Canadians for the sake of their personal aspirations — just had their meal ticket ripped in half. They’d better start planning, and planning now, because their days of abundant work with easy money and simple plans are numbered. Then they risk becoming about as relevant as the basement-dwelling populist influencers they so despise.They would really hate that, wouldn’t they?