Opinion

WHISSELL: Everybody wants to rule the world — especially global elites like Alexander Stubb and Mark Carney

Just read what the globalists write, it’s all there in black and white in Stubb’s 2026 book, The Triangle of Power.
President of Finland Alexander Stubb
President of Finland Alexander StubbRaphael Tremblay/CBC
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