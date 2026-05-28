Opinion

WHISSELL: Is Alberta’s voter data panic about privacy — or crushing the independence movement?

Jason Kenney, Elections Alberta, and former RCMP officials are sounding the alarm over a voter-list breach. But the fear campaign is being used to discredit the independence movement before a possible referendum.
Jason Kenney
Jason KenneyCBC screenshot
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Alberta
Jason Kenney
Elections Alberta
Opinion
Jeff Callaway
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
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