Opinion

WHISSELL: Mass immigration is dehumanizing and insufficient to address Canada’s economic woes

No matter how you look at it, over-immigration causes more problems than it can fix.
An editorial illustration juxtaposes Canada’s immigration policy with anti-austerity protests in France.
An editorial illustration juxtaposes Canada’s immigration policy with anti-austerity protests in France.Image courtesy of AI
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Mass Immigration
Emmanuel Macron
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Immigration Levels Plan
France riots