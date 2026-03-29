Opinion

WHISSELL: Pierre Trudeau's long con is back — how the Notwithstanding Clause fight is really about crushing provincial power

From Quebec's secularism law to Alberta's independence push, Ottawa's Charter crusade has always been about one thing — keeping the provinces in line.
Pierre Trudeau
Pierre TrudeauWestern Standard files
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Alberta
Quebec
Pierre Elliot Trudeau
Charter Of Rights And Freedoms
Opinion
Notwithstanding Clause
Opinion Column

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