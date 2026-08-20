Opinion

WHISSELL: The myth of the ‘expert negotiator’ Carney — Canada is losing big in Trump’s trade war

Canada’s rush to secure a US trade deal is a disaster for working Canadians.
Trump and Carney pose for photo in the White House
Trump and Carney pose for photo in the White HouseThe White House on X
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Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Trade War
50% tariffs
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