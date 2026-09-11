WHISSELL: Thought police at the door — are the RCMP now an Antifa lackey?

Dressed neatly in plain clothes, two Surrey RCMP officers conducted a “knock and talk” at the home of Tanya Gaw on September 10. Gaw is the founder of Action4Canada, a Christian nationalist non-profit that seeks to uphold Canadian values, including freedom of speech. The RCMP was at Gaw’s home to investigate a complaint of online hate speech “against Muslims and Islam.” She smartly recorded the entire ordeal. It’s the first time I’ve heard of this sort of thing happening in Canada. But what really shocked me was when the investigating officer quoted straight from the Canadian Anti-Hate Network’s (CAHN) antifascist handbook, 40 Ways to Fight the Far Right. “There is case law based on [Criminal Code] section 319 sub 2, right?” the RCMP Constable told Gaw. “There is case law: things you cannot say. So, you should look up the case law. It’s called the 11 hallmarks of hate. So, if you look at that, there is stuff you cannot say.”You can find what the RCMP Constable is referring to on page 36 of CAHN’s book 40 Ways to Fight the Far Right, linked here. The CAHN is a non-governmental organization linked to the violent extremist group Antifa by an Ontario Superior Court justice in 2022. In fact, Richard Warman, the CAHN’s lawyer, who sued to prevent that connection from being exposed, is the same man who created the 11 hallmarks of hate the RCMP Constable cited. They were constructed by Warman for the human rights case Warman v. Kouba (2006).But this must be a weak connection, right? This can’t really be the criminal justice system and the RCMP adopting an antifascist playbook? It’s the other way around, isn’t it?.While it’s true that the 11 hallmarks of hate are also referenced within the RCMP’s online guidebook for investigating hate crimes, that guidebook was published in October 2025. The CAHN first published 40 Ways to Fight the Far Right over a year earlier, in August 2024. Moreover, the RCMP has not historically investigated Christian organizations for hate speech complaints, but on page 9 of 40 Ways to Fight the Far Right, Christian nationalist organizations are listed among the chief targets for radical Leftists.“I stand very firmly on that this is a Christian nation,” Gaw told the RCMP officers. Has the RCMP been subverted into an Antifa lackey? Are they now effectively espousing Radical Left ideology? What are we supposed to think when the RCMP’s tactics match up with those listed in violent extremist literature?I want to caution the RCMP from going down this path any further. Officers may not be able to change the law, but they can adhere to its strictest interpretation to avoid wasting time investigating innocent people and destroying lives for insufficient cause. If they allow “hate speech” a nebulous or overly broad interpretation, or interpret statements of fact as implying unconscious bias or racism, then that is a bridge too far. The path the Surrey RCMP officers have started down will undoubtedly increase mistrust of the police. It will decrease so-called “social cohesion.” Prime Minister Mark Carney, someone who has read Karl Marx, should be aware that Antifa tactics are designed to collapse society in violent revolution as Marx desired. It’s the same goal for both anarchists and communists. So why allow the RCMP to employ such self-sabotage and lead Canada down a woke path of destruction?.This path was taken very clearly because of Heritage Minister Marc Miller and the Liberals’ plan for a “social cohesion model” that mimics the one in the United Kingdom (UK). In a story broken by the Western Standard’s Alex Zoltan, in March, Miller consulted with the Emeritus Chair of the CAHN, Bernie Farber. Farber advised Miller that policing online content was entirely necessary. “Ensuring there are real consequences and not relying on platforms’ willingness or convenience to act. They should not be allowed to police themselves; the government should do it.”Here we are, closer to Mr. Farber’s utopia. Closer to our dystopia.I discussed the UK social cohesion model’s failure at some length in my last column, and I sincerely hoped that this plan would not be initiated so quickly and the government would reconsider its approach. Alas, when you are dealing with ideologues, reality is often the last thing they will acknowledge. Moral certainty has convinced Miller and his ilk that this is the righteous path. The only way they see to control an increasingly diverse society is by making it illegal to criticize each other behind the façade that it’s always offensive and never constructive to do so. The lesson to be learned still sits there in the UK, amid the burned-out cars, terrified immigrants, and angry locals. Government coercion and force, conducted as it must be by the police or even the military, will not successfully bring about social cohesion in a very diverse society. Even if it’s dressed nicely and uses as many kind words as possible, as the Surrey RCMP officers clearly tried to use with Tanya Gaw.