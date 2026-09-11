Opinion

WHISSELL: Thought police at the door — are the RCMP now an Antifa lackey?

‘Knock and talk’ over hate speech complaints should not come to Canada. But they have now.
Still from circulating video posted by Tanya Gaw
Still from circulating video posted by Tanya GawTanya Gaw / X
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