Opinion

WHISSELL: Three pipelines dead, one war later — Canada's net-zero gamble is costing us dearly

Northern Gateway, Keystone XL, Energy East — the cancelled projects that would have made Canada rich right now.
Net Zero, Net Lies
Net Zero, Net LiesImage courtesy of Grok
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Alberta
Pipelines
Northern Gateway
Energy East
Keystone Xl
Opinion
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