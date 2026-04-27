Opinion

WHISSELL: What if Carney wants the USMCA to expire?

The PM’s secret weapon is held by his jogging partner, an avowed globalist.
Mark Carney at the WEF
Mark Carney at the WEFScreenshot
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International Trade
Trade
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA)
CUSMA review 2026

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