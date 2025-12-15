WHISSELL: Why Candace Owens grieves more than a grieving widow

“Revenge his foul and most unnatural murder.” With these words, a grieving son is commanded to avenge his murdered father in Shakespeare’s unforgettable tragedy, Hamlet.Everyone handles death differently, particularly a sudden or unexpected death. Usually in ways far less dramatic than Prince Hamlet did..BORG: Canada Post is a bottomless pit of debt and wasted money.Some express grief immediately, pouring their hearts out. Others don’t seem to feel the full effect until later, sometimes months or even years afterward. Still others bury themselves in their work, attempting to “carry on” and maintain a sense of normalcy..I think that focus on work is what uber-podcaster Candace Owens is doing these days, as she tries to come to grips with the sudden and terrible loss of her cherished friend and confidante, Charlie Kirk, assassinated on September 10. But I also have to wonder if Candace Owens might be seeking revenge, just like Hamlet did. Her first meeting with Charlie Kirk was in 2017, when he hired her on the spot. Besides working at Charlie's brainchild, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), Candace quickly became friends with the young man, enough that he constantly sought her advice. Candace is even rumoured to have helped convince Charlie's wife to marry him. But now, in Charlie's absence, there is a sense of grief and anger. Owens doesn't believe what's been officially revealed so far about his murder."We want to know whether or not we are in bed with people who are capable of murder," Owens demanded on her podcast, Candace. The pod took just over a day to reach 2.3 million views on YouTube. "Actually, we, the nosey neighbours, feel a little bit less safe in this neighbourhood until we know whether or not there are some psychopathic killers in our midst. How 'bout that? That's how I feel." If that sounds paranoid, consider that not only is Candace grieving over Charlie's murder, but she's also dealing with threats against her own life. Threats she believes enough to immediately relay to law enforcement.Candace wasn't always caught in the middle of such drama. She used to keep it real.It was Candace who shattered any illusions of George Floyd back in 2020, when she exposed him as anything but a "martyr" by reading out his rap sheet in a viral video. Then she stole the wind from the sails of Black Lives Matter (BLM) with her documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. Since then, however, Candace overlooks that the radical Left could still be a serious problem, that radical Left ideology could have caused the death of Charlie Kirk. She apparently has bigger — and many more — fish to fry. Candace Owens has implicated the Trump administration, the FBI, TPUSA, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, France, and Zionists, as co-conspirators in the assassination of her beloved friend. She's incorporated her mistrust for the state of Israel into an overall anti-Zionist ideology. It relies heavily on the narrative that the Israel-Hamas war was a "genocide" of the Palestinian people, to prove Israel's nefarious intent. Candace dismisses the overwhelming evidence the FBI has as "fed slop." She's already solved BLM and the radical Left. In her mind, a lone radical Leftist can't possibly be responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson, Kirk's alleged assassin charged with aggravated murder, appeared in court for the first time on December 11, smirking to himself. Meanwhile, Candace busily continued her crowd-sourced investigation to find the real murderer. Her latest focus is on Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow. A former Miss Arizona, now a single mother and the replacement CEO of TPUSA, Erika Kirk's been scornfully labelled a "grieving widow" by left-wing pundits. That's because, like Candace, Erika's clearly been one of those people whose response to the shock of a sudden death is to try and keep going.But Candace expects that Erika Kirk should drop everything she's doing and address the numerous public allegations against her. She coldly suggests that because Erika televised herself weeping over Charlie's open casket, it's far too late to try and claim this as a private matter."This is going to be read as Meghan Markle syndrome, okay?" Candace blasted Erika. "Meghan Markle syndrome, where you want privacy when you want it, but you want publicity whenever you want it, and that just doesn't work." Without calling out Candace, Erika finally addressed TPUSA's detractors on December 10."Call me what you want." Erika told Fox anchor Harris Faulkner. "Go down that rabbit hole, whatever. But when you go after my family — my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family — when you go after the people that I love and you're making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love, because somehow, they're in on this. No."The accusation of grifting irked Owens into a response. "Turning Point USA, since Charlie was killed — just so you guys know, this is a fact — has made $100 million," Candace shot back. "That is separate from the $40 million they made at Mar-a-Lago the other night. So, since Charlie has died, that organization has taken in $140 million."Candace displays a frustration stemming from grief. She believes that, just like when Hamlet's father was murdered in the eponymous play, and Hamlet's mother immediately remarried, it's too fast for Erika to move on.But again, everyone handles death differently. Candace plays the role of Hamlet, whose father's Ghost revealed to him that, "the serpent that did sting thy father's life now wears his crown." Much like Hamlet's father's Ghost told him he was betrayed, Candace shockingly claimed that, in a dream, Charlie Kirk told her he was betrayed. You can't write better stuff than Candace's dreams, unless you're William Shakespeare, it seems. I can't precisely tell what is real and what is dramatized in the ongoing saga of Candace Owens, nor can I tell if she is trying to keep busy or actively seeking revenge. Yet, I have a feeling that if she chose to stop podcasting about the assassination, this play would come to an abrupt but peaceful end.Hamlet didn't stop. He avenged his murdered father, but it cost him everything.