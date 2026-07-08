WIECHNIK: Canadians were promised ‘diversity’ — instead received civilization decline

Another day, another example of Canada continuing its downward spiral.This time we’ve got machete-wielding thugs slashing at women at Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, BC.Look at photos from the incident and, surprise, it’s the usual suspects..For years, Canadians have been told diversity is our strength and that mass immigration is an economic necessity.The country needed growth, and anyone who questioned the pace of the increase in population and what countries it was coming from was dismissed as intolerant, xenophobic, or racist.Justin Trudeau once said, “Our multiculturalism makes us who we are as Canadians, and many cultural communities have a long history of contributing to our country.”While that is historically true, I’m trying to figure out what a bunch of the current crop of “new Canadians” are bringing to the table that is a net benefit..Housing costs have exploded, rent has become unaffordable in most major cities (and smaller cities), emergency rooms are swamped, youth unemployment remains stubbornly high, and schools are struggling with overcrowding and classroom complexities (which is just code for students who can’t speak English or French).Yet, Canada's political class still seems unwilling to have an honest conversation about whether bringing in hundreds of thousands of newcomers every year is actually serving the interests of the people already living here.Canada used to be one of the safest, cleanest places in the world.Not so much anymore.Now we've got groups of young people who can’t go to a park at night without risking a machete attack, gangs shooting up houses in the middle of the night, viral videos of people dumping trash in protected rivers and lakes, people defecating all over the place publicly, and places like Prairie Winds Park in northeast Calgary being turned into a garbage dump on Canada Day..Chestermere, Alberta, is another good example of the 'new normal.’.In a recent video that went viral online, it shows what appears to be two Punjabi women, with one standing as a lookout while the other takes a poop right out in the open in a public park..Last year, Alberta Health Services had to close Cove Beach at Chestermere Lake due to elevated levels of human feces.At the time, former Maverick Party candidate David Robinson claimed that the increased level of fecal bacteria was “because people are pooping in the lake.”Hmmm...And I haven’t even mentioned how foreign criminal organizations like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are treating Canadian soil like their own personal turf for extortion and shootings, or how “diversity” in the trucking industry has made our roads safer (wink wink).Diversity? This is just disrespectful.Contrary to what Liberals think with their naive universalist worldview, when you import the third world, you get the third world.You import its mannerisms, its norms, and its failures..Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cuts from Trudeau-era immigration targets of half a million a year down to less than half that have changed little.It’s window dressing for the current mess we’re in, and while deportations happen for criminals, they seem to happen slowly (that is, if they don’t keep getting appealed in court, costing the taxpayer more), and the tap stays open for the next wave to come in.Business as usual..In the 1960s, British politician Enoch Powell spoke of nations heaping their own funeral pyre through mass immigration of foreign dependents, creating future tensions no statesman could easily fix.And he was called every name in the book.The same patterns he saw back then are playing out now: ethnic enclaves, imported conflicts, and two-tier policing, among others.Now, Canada has always been a country to which immigrants have come and contributed, but it seems there are more than a few folks coming here now who have no interest in that and are taking advantage of Canadians’ hospitality..In communities across the country, Canadians are witnessing tensions and conflicts that would have been almost unimaginable a generation ago.People are noticing, and they’re mad.There’s a growing gap between what Canadians can see with their own eyes and what political leaders insist they should believe.It’s funny how politicians rarely talk about assimilation anymore..Instead, they celebrate diversity as an end in itself while avoiding difficult questions about integration, national identity, and whether Canada still possesses enough assertiveness to expect newcomers to adapt to the society they are joining.Now, as their liberal worldview is falling into chaos around them, they don’t know what to do, and of course, they will never admit their open-border policies were wrong.If mass immigration hurts the host country, they’ll try to remedy the problem by importing even more people from the third world because, as Finnish political theorist Kai Murros says, “to think otherwise would mean accepting defeat — that is, accepting that the primary theory has a fault. To accept defeat would seriously undermine the position of the elite, and therefore, the elite must keep its course.”.Interestingly, some people I’ve talked to who are second-, third-, and fourth-generation immigrants understand the current situation better than our political elites seem to.Their families came to Canada because they admired what this country was and what promises it held.They didn’t leave one society behind only to see its problems and faults recreated here.If politicians keep insisting mass immigration makes Canada stronger, then a fair question would be why so many people are desperate to leave the places they're coming from and why they couldn't make their own countries stronger.If politicians keep insisting mass immigration makes Canada stronger, a fair question is why so many people are desperate to leave the countries they come from.Plenty are fleeing crime and corruption, not causing it — that's worth pointing out..But when whole groups, gang networks, or ethnic feuds transplant themselves onto Canadian soil, flaunt our laws, and trash our communities and parks, it's reasonable to ask whether diversity for diversity's sake is worth it.It's reasonable to ask whether importing millions of people from those societies might also import some of those same problems to our shores.That's not racism. That's common sense.And if the Left wants to call me names because of it, then, to quote Restore UK leader Rupert Lowe, "I don't care."