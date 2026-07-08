Opinion

WIECHNIK: Canadians were promised ‘diversity’ — instead received civilization decline

From violent attacks and rising crime to strained housing and public services, Canada's political class refuses to confront the consequences of mass immigration.
Another day, another example of Canada continuing its downward spiral.
Another day, another example of Canada continuing its downward spiral.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Justin Trudeau
Victoria
Cdnpoli
Immigration
Mass Immigration
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Opinion
Maverick Party
Opinion Column
mass immigration policies
mass immigration and globalism
mass immigration into Canada
migrant crime
David Robinson
Rupert Lowe
Restore UK
Prairie Winds Park
Kai Murros
beacon hill park
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Western Standard
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