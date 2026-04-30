Opinion

WIECHNIK: Guilbeault is choosing 'climate commitments' over Canada’s economic future

Stephen Guilbeault doubles down on carbon taxes — without considering lost jobs, stalled investment, and declining global competitiveness.
Stephen Guilbeault has stated Canada is now at a crossroads and must choose between compromising its “climate commitments” or embracing the path to a “more sustainable” future.
Stephen Guilbeault has stated Canada is now at a crossroads and must choose between compromising its “climate commitments” or embracing the path to a “more sustainable” future.Image generated by ChatGPT AI.
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Carbon Tax
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Canadian Association Of Petroleum Producers
Oil
Stephen Guilbeault
David Suzuki
Abpol
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Opinion
Alberta Energy Regulator
Lisa Baiton
Opinion Column
Memorandum Of Understanding
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Western Standard
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