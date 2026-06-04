WIECHNIK: Henry Nowak — the West's breaking point?

CALGARY — By now, I’m sure you’re already familiar with the story.Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old university student in the United Kingdom, was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton.When police arrived, Digwa falsely claimed that Nowak had racially abused and assaulted him.Officers initially accepted Digwa’s version of events..They handcuffed the mortally wounded Nowak and ignored his repeated claims that he had been stabbed and “couldn’t breathe” until he drew his last breath.Many of those outraged at the incident have described it as yet another example of two-tier policing in Western countries.Since body-cam footage of the incident has been released and seen by millions, it should come as no surprise that much of the reaction from the mainstream media has been devoted to how the “far right” is using Nowak’s death to cause division and to the aftermath of the revelation, which prompted people to take to the streets on Tuesday night in Southampton.That is, if they’ve decided to cover the case at all..The reaction of the mainstream media and the liberal “elites” is not surprising, just disgusting.They want to flip the moral script and give each other a collective pat on the back about how forward-thinking they are, unlike the evil “far right.”This is dripping in hypocrisy from the same people who took a knee over George Floyd and insisted the 2020 riots were “mostly peaceful protests.”In a Wednesday article by CBC foreign correspondent Chris Brown entitled “How Britain’s far right hijacked the murder of Henry Nowak,” Brown devoted significant attention to Tommy Robinson, Nigel Farage, Reform UK, Brexit, anti-immigration politics, and academic theories about “white grievance.”.Canadian-born sociologist Aaron Winter, who researches the “far right” and racism, says in the article, “What you've seen... is a long-term ‘white grievance’ narrative that has really penetrated politics here.”Winter argues that narratives of white people being disadvantaged or being “taken over” by migrants or people of different ethnicities continue to fuel many key debates in Britain. He adds that Nigel Farage’s Reform UK political party seizes on “such perceived injustice” as a mobilizing opportunity and rallying point to grow its base.“It's not because they care about the victims,” he said.I don’t believe that to be the case..People like Farage are demanding accountability for the institutional failures and cultural cowardice that contributed to Nowak’s death — and the deaths of many others like him.Winter and his ilk believe that noticing certain patterns in cases such as Nowak’s is itself the problem.There’s a moral duty to pursue the truth in this matter.Shielding ourselves from reality for so long has only gotten us deeper into this mess.Continuing to do so will only leave more families like Nowak’s devastated and begging for answers from institutions that seem increasingly unwilling to provide them.People in Western countries are now drawing their own conclusions from their lived experiences rather than government-sanctioned messaging.They see the social fragmentation and the crime linked to mass migration and conflicting cultures. They see governments struggling to maintain public order while devoting enormous resources to policing “hate speech” and “extremist” behaviour..Legitimate concerns over social cohesion, integration, or public safety are dismissed as ignorance, fear, or — God forbid — racism.“It is now clear to growing millions in this country that we are living under two-tier policing,” Farage is quoted as saying in the CBC article.“The instructions that are given to police officers from police bosses are clear and written down in ink. It says you must treat different ethnic groups in different ways.”Millions who watched the footage saw officers seemingly willing to accept a narrative of racial victimhood from Digwa at face value while treating a mortally wounded teenager as the villain.Did the officers treat Nowak differently because he was white?Maybe.Perhaps the responding officers made a series of calamitous errors, and race played no role?Possibly..Either way, those questions aren’t extreme.People rightfully want answers.Public confidence is shaped as much by perception as by reality, and perception is increasingly working against Western institutions these days.The result is now a deep disconnect between the ruling class and the ruled, coupled with a complete erosion of trust in the police and other institutions.British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Nowak’s family on Thursday and later said, “I am determined that we do everything in our power to prevent other families from suffering such a devastating loss.”“It is our duty now to ensure that lessons are learned, that justice is delivered, and that we choose unity and progress over division and hatred.”.The usual buzzwords.But until the specific institutional failures that left Nowak dying in handcuffs are investigated and punished, they are just that — words.One thing is for sure: there can be no more excuses.Many who saw Nowak’s final moments believe the institutions charged with protecting them are no longer worthy of their trust, and once that trust is lost, good luck getting it back.