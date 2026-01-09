Opinion

WIECHNIK: Oil and gas still 'run the world', someone should tell Mark Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney needs to end his pursuit of the “net-zero” agenda.
Mark Carney
Mark CarneyImage generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Net Zero
Germany
Coal
Dan Mcteague
Oil And Gas Emissions Cap
Goldman Sachs
Venezuela
Cdnpol
Tegan Hill
Deloitte
Opinion
Oil And Gas Development
Elmira Aliakbari
Fraser Institue
Opinion Column
Robert Lyman
climate agenda
Germany using coal
Memorandum Of Understanding
Brookfield
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright
Prime Minister Mark Carney
Net zero goals
nicolas maduro
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
venezuelan oil
Michael Lucci
Desiree Fixler

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news