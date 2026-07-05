Opinion

WIECHNIK: Pierre Poilievre can’t win Alberta with hope alone

On immigration, affordability, and Alberta independence, many voters are demanding concrete action — not another Stampede speech.
Pierre Poilievre at the United Conservative Party’s annual Calgary Stampede BBQ on July 4, 2026.
Pierre Poilievre at the United Conservative Party’s annual Calgary Stampede BBQ on July 4, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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