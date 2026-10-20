Opinion

WIECHNIK: Smith got her immigration mandate — time to deliver

Albertans have spoken on immigration reform, and the federal government can no longer ignore the demand for provincial control.
Albertans weren’t ready to leave Canada, but they certainly appear willing to take back some semblance of control over their immigration policies.
Albertans weren’t ready to leave Canada, but they certainly appear willing to take back some semblance of control over their immigration policies.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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