Opinion

WIECHNIK: Steel worries and carbon taxes could sink Alberta's pipeline dream

The Carney-Smith memorandum on energy is less a roadmap to prospective prosperity and more a masterclass in how to complicate something like building a pipeline beyond belief.
The Carney-Smith memorandum on energy is less a roadmap to prospective prosperity and more a masterclass in how to complicate something like building a pipeline beyond belief.Photo generated by Grok AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Tax
Danielle Smith
Kris Sims
Jack Mintz
Mark Carney
Steel Industry
Memorandum Of Understanding
Trump tariffs
Coal Association of Canada
john gorman
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
'Algoma
canadian steel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news