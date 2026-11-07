Opinion

WIECHNIK: The immigration gamble Canadians will face for generations

Ottawa is ignoring the public and permanently altering the nation's cultural fabric.
Budget 2026 has unveiled the Liberal government’s new immigration numbers, and at some point, we’re going to have to stop pretending this is just business as usual.
Budget 2026 has unveiled the Liberal government’s new immigration numbers, and at some point, we’re going to have to stop pretending this is just business as usual.Image credit: Western Standard - ChatGPT AI
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