Opinion

WIECHNIK: Trump revives Keystone XL — Canada should build it and the West Coast pipeline

Relying on a resurrected cross-border project while ignoring vital Pacific access exposes Canada’s economy to the chaotic fallout of American politics.
Trump with Keystone XL
Trump with Keystone XLTrump via Truth Social
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