Albertans are just days away from electing their next government. All polls indicate a close race, with a few Calgary ridings expected to determine the ultimate victory.
With an estimated one in five voters still undecided, this last leg of the election could be pulled in either direction by a simple political stunt or a dusty video clip from years past. There has been no shortage of cheap hashtags and headlines postured by legacy media throughout this election, so if these undecided voters are still looking to learn the truth about their candidates and coming up short, that is fair.
Our advice to anyone still deciding how to cast their ballot is to set aside media snippets and to vote for the party that is going to stand up for Alberta and stand up to Ottawa.
Which party is going to offer more checks and balances, not write all the cheques, leaving no balances?
How can we make sure we aren’t pulling our goalie from the net and leaving our resource sector, our small businesses and corporations, up for open season by the tax-grabbing Liberal ideologues in charge of the federal government?
Here at Alberta Proud, our mission is to champion our best-in-the-world energy. We believe is low taxes, more accountable government, and less hypocritical politicians and celebrities who barricade our pipelines and prosperity.
What we want out of this election is a government that will govern with the best interests of our province at heart — to pushback against job-killing ideologies like Just Transition (ridding our energy jobs in exchange for “green energy jobs”,) farm-killing fertilizer reduction targets or unrealistic net zero targets by 2035 that will drive up our electricity bills and cost Albertans billions.
Unfortunately, the Alberta NDP continues to come up short in standing up for Alberta.
Their prized candidates have some troubling anti-energy backgrounds — from marching in anti-oil protests (Shannon Phillips) to equating oil and gas development to slavery, telling us that “oil sucks and we’re the suckers” (Kevin Van Tighem).
They have members who support dangerous defund the police rhetoric, calling Alberta police officers domestic abusers or unhinged propagators of violence (Druh Farrell, Rob Loyola.)
Many of us won’t forget then-minister Sarah Hoffman calling us “sewer rats” and of course, Rachel Notley’s famed reference to Alberta as Canada’s “embarrassing cousin.”
When we start adding it all up, it makes us wonder: do these people even like Alberta or the people in it?
With a track record that includes energy caps on production, surprise carbon taxes and 97 tax and fee hikes, it all sounds like a page out of Trudeau’s handbook, bolstering an NDP-Liberal coalition.
If elected, the NDP would look to implement an industry-killing 38% corporate tax hike and an ill-conceived net-zero target by 20235 that would result in driving up our electricity bills. How all of this is supposed to fund the social programs the NDP push so hard for is more than a little puzzling, considering it sounds like it will drive away investors — like they did during their first term in government.
For those concerned about checks and balances in government: with the ideologues not only running the federal government, but also their counterparts leading our biggest municipalities with Mayor Jyoti Gondek in Calgary and Amarjeet Sohi in Edmonton, isn’t the goalie indeed left out of the net if we put the NDP in at the provincial level?
As the next chapter of Alberta shapes up in the coming days, we here at Alberta Proud will continue to champion for everything that makes our province the best place to live, work and do business in.
But if the NDP want us to believe that they have the best interests of everyday Albertans and our energy sector at heart, over their own eco-radical and woke ideologies, it’s going to take a lot more than Rachel Notley throwing on an uncharacteristic blue blazer for a televised debate to convince us of that.
