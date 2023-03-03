After tabling their second consecutive balanced budget, the UCP government is heavily focused on improving healthcare delivery, educational opportunities and addressing crime. These are all things important to Albertans. Next to come is the re-introduction of balanced budget legislation — a throwback to the Klein era and something that is certain to put a smile on the faces of most fiscally conservative-minded folks.
So, is this the restoration of the Alberta Advantage at last? We here at Alberta Proud sure hope so, but there’s an election coming in three short months that will have a lot to do with how we will answer that question.
One thing that is top of mind for most Albertans — regardless of which side of the political spectrum they lean to — is that we need to get our bloated, backlogged healthcare system back on track. And we need to make sure we can recruit and retain frontline personnel to improve healthcare delivery.
The governing UCP promised they would turn healthcare around and this budget appears to be an act of good faith to deliver on that promise. Albertans are seeing a boost in healthcare of nearly $1 billion this year (an increase of 4.1 per cent from last year,) and record investment into primary healthcare of $243 million over the next three years. This was accomplished all without borrowing a single dollar, and the province will still have a surplus. It really is a good time to be an Albertan.
These dollars will go toward improving primary care, facility infrastructure upgrades and capital projects around the province, expanding and modernizing operating rooms to alleviate surgery wait times, improving ambulance delivery and alleviating the burden on paramedics, and investment into attracting and retaining more healthcare workers, including nurses and doctors — as well as creating educational spaces for them. There is also record investment into mental health and addictions.
Sadly, perhaps it took a global, unprecedented pandemic to fully expose the spectrum of gaps in our top-heavy healthcare system. Lives were lost waiting for surgeries and healthcare workers have undergone a lot of pressure and tough work environments. While the Alberta Health Services (AHS) board has been fired and replaced with Dr. John Cowell as the sole administrator, we hope these aren’t temporary measures that will fall victim to pressures from big-wig union bosses looking to to grow their own bank accounts at the expense of the frontline workers. Time will tell.
But if the UCP can keep their promise to improve Alberta healthcare delivery, provide a better environment for our frontlines and get rid of unnecessary bureaucracy, it looks like the NDP are in serious trouble.
Historically, the NDP have been viewed by many as the winning party in the arena of healthcare. Albertans may herald the UCP as winners at standing up to Ottawa, our energy sector and fiscal management, but this province is made up of compassionate people who recognize the importance of a well-rounded government that stands up for essentials like healthcare and education — and on those matters, polls clearly show that people have taken more stock in Notley’s chops in that area over the ruling conservative leaders.
But the facts don’t lie, and people are starting to realize that there is a difference in championing union bigwigs versus protecting the actual frontlines working in healthcare. Let us not forget that Notley entered office $19 billion in debt, departing four years later after cranking it up to $50 billion and leaving us with a healthcare system that was bloated with upper and middle management at the expense of the front lines. It left Albertans with a healthcare system that was not set up for success to deal with a pandemic just one year after the UCP took office.
Difficult lessons have been learned on the healthcare file, most importantly that just throwing money at something will not fix it, and that those at the top of the food chain rarely seem to have the best interests of the frontlines in mind.
Premier Danielle Smith is pulling ahead in polls, but we all know the next government will be impacted by voter turnout and what happens in Calgary.
In order to win this election, the UCP will need to stay the course on beating the NDP at their own game by walking the walk on improving healthcare and education in this province for all.
Showing Albertans that conservatives are indeed compassionate may just be the ticket to appealing to apathetic or undecided voters who are tired of mud-slinging politicians.
(4) comments
Hopefully . . . someone in authority in Alberta will take the time to study the Top 10 performing countries whose Healthcare is far superior to the broken down Canadian System. Countries like Sweden, France, Switzerland & others do a much better job with far fewer Middle Managers & a much Lower Cost per Patient.
After Decades of seeding the failed Cdn. System with more & more money . . . as the wait times get longer . . . long past time for a complete rebuild.
Yes, Danielle has shown herself to be compassionette ; not as the hard-hearted right-wingnut that the Singh-Notley NDP coalition is trying to paint her as.
I'm a retired forty-year Alberta trade union member. The NDP would not get my vote even if my life depended on it. Alberta's oil & gas gave me a retirement with dignity. Given the chance, the Singh-Notley coalition would have us bolting together made-in-China solar panels for $20 hour. No thanks!
It is all good but I think banning vax mandates under the provincial human rights code was a great step and shouldn't be forgotten by Smith. She needs to given people confidence that this will never happen again and then she will see doctors & nurses from across Canada move to Alberta.
Healthcare has become a religion. The biggest money hole there is. I appreciate that we will be hiring more nurses and Doctors but let’s keep wages reasonable and especially for the top management that in the past were paid disgusting amounts even when they were fired.
