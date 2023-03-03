Nurse hospital
After tabling their second consecutive balanced budget, the UCP government is heavily focused on improving healthcare delivery, educational opportunities and addressing crime. These are all things important to Albertans. Next to come is the re-introduction of balanced budget legislation — a throwback to the Klein era and something that is certain to put a smile on the faces of most fiscally conservative-minded folks.

So, is this the restoration of the Alberta Advantage at last? We here at Alberta Proud sure hope so, but there’s an election coming in three short months that will have a lot to do with how we will answer that question.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Hopefully . . . someone in authority in Alberta will take the time to study the Top 10 performing countries whose Healthcare is far superior to the broken down Canadian System. Countries like Sweden, France, Switzerland & others do a much better job with far fewer Middle Managers & a much Lower Cost per Patient.

After Decades of seeding the failed Cdn. System with more & more money . . . as the wait times get longer . . . long past time for a complete rebuild.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Yes, Danielle has shown herself to be compassionette ; not as the hard-hearted right-wingnut that the Singh-Notley NDP coalition is trying to paint her as.

I'm a retired forty-year Alberta trade union member. The NDP would not get my vote even if my life depended on it. Alberta's oil & gas gave me a retirement with dignity. Given the chance, the Singh-Notley coalition would have us bolting together made-in-China solar panels for $20 hour. No thanks!

JPB
JPB

It is all good but I think banning vax mandates under the provincial human rights code was a great step and shouldn't be forgotten by Smith. She needs to given people confidence that this will never happen again and then she will see doctors & nurses from across Canada move to Alberta.

Jasper425
Jasper425

Healthcare has become a religion. The biggest money hole there is. I appreciate that we will be hiring more nurses and Doctors but let’s keep wages reasonable and especially for the top management that in the past were paid disgusting amounts even when they were fired.

