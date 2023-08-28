Warming up around a barrel

When temperatures fall, and electricity fails, people do what they must to stay warm. Keeping the lights on and the heat up after Ottawa's 2035 deadline for a net-zero grid, is fast emerging as the number one priority for the Government of Alberta.

 Ivan Bandura Wiki Commons

We are mere weeks into the province’s announcement the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) is implementing a six-month moratorium on new renewable energy projects, which has left big voices at even greater odds over the positives and negatives of this decision.

Those in agreement applaud the provincial government, maintaining a framework to handle these projects is long overdue.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

It's time to follow China's example and put a new coal fired generator online every 2 or 3 weeks, then we get at least another decade to start implementing green energy.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.