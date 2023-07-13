CBC
For years, conservative Canadians have felt frustrated with the blatantly left-leaning reporting and content covered by our national taxpayer-funded broadcaster, the CBC.

But the latest blunder, involving Premier Danielle Smith, may have sealed public perception of the broadcaster once and for all for most Albertans and potentially, many other Canadians.

Left Coast
Left Coast

PP has said he will turn many of the CBC buildings into Condos to help the housing shortage. Great Idea . . .

Not only must the CBC be defunded, every Solid Asset must be Disposed of so that there is NO Chance any Future Regime could put the pieces back together again. All proceeds from the Sales could go into General Revenue to help Balance the Budget.

Jane V
Jane V

"Let them learn to fight fairly and earn their place in media like independent media does…" If this writer is saying the CBC should go private I say NO! Defund means SHUT DOWN. All the real estate of the CBC, which taxpayers own, needs to be sold and the money should go to pay down Canada's debt.

retiredpop
retiredpop

This is just one thing he must follow through on. He must also get rid of the money grabbing carbon taxes. He needs to also throw out the unfair equalization agreement that the Liberals have renewed two times without negotiation. Bill C-11 and C-18 must go as well. There are so many other things to reverse that Trudeau has imposed on us but this would be a good start. Hopefully Poilievre is not a WEF stooge like so many professed conservatives seem to be and actually does what he says he will do.

YYC 007
YYC 007

He’ll likely flake out on this once elected. This is the typical conservative bait and switch tactic. Just look at spineless Smith.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

And you are likely a Liberal plant, here to smear, maybe it’s likely you are a CBC bootlicker? See We can all make assumptions, but only you make up the first 3 letters of that word.

Left Coast
Left Coast

You are part of the Problem here in Canada . . . obviously Psychic, perhaps you should get a job in the Circus.

