WILSON: Let’s go, Alberta — drastic change needed to fix our healthcare system

Since Premier Danielle Smith has taken office, there have been few weeks where this government hasn’t dominated headlines. This week has been no exception with the announcement that Alberta Health Services (AHS) is going to be dismantled, in a healthcare reform move that is looking to refocus our system to one with improved delivery, less wait times and better access to primary care.Here at Alberta Proud, we stand up for our best-in-the-world energy sector and take issue with the hypocritical politicians and elitist celebrities who block and barricade our prosperity. Within that, we champion change when it comes to reducing bureaucracy, wasteful government spending and broken systems. Unfortunately, AHS has become all of the above. There is no doubt in our minds that a complete overhaul is necessary, and we encourage the Smith government to waste no time in getting to it. But how this is executed could go down as the biggest win or loss of this government. It comes down to this: the Smith government has to ensure that by dismantling AHS and breaking into four delivery agencies for each continuing care (the new AHS), primary care, acute care and mental health and addictions, that it doesn’t wind up creating more bureaucracy rather than less. This government must implement accountability and can’t be bullied by the unions — who mask lining their pockets with feigned care for our frontlines. Ironically, under then-premier Ed Stelmach, AHS was set up in 2008 to attract and retain frontlines from other regions, to reduce bureaucracy and ‘save administrative costs.’ A quick glance at the history of AHS shows it did anything but save money, with too many fat cats at the top receiving bonuses and salaries beyond our wildest dreams. Throwback to 2013, when then-Alberta Health Minister Fred Horne fired the entire board of AHS directors for ‘refusing to cancel bonuses for its senior executives.’ Where was the public outrage then? The organization went to four administrators until the NDP came to power in 2015, when a new board was chosen. And then in the fall of 2022, Smith fired the 12-member board in one fell swoop over their pandemic response, when accountability was nowhere to be found. All of the above has left a bad taste for Albertans, mistrust for bureaucracy and concern for both patients and frontlines. Ironically, Rachel Notley was staunchly opposed to the centralizing health authority at that time, just like she is opposed to the decentralization at this time. Whatever is popular for sound bytes, I suppose. It is already clear that the legacy media with their NDP and bigwig union lapdogs are hard at work setting up a narrative of government failure. Just like they’re spinning a false narrative on the proposed Alberta Pension Plan, they too will weave a fear-based web of lies to inject false fear in Albertans that this whole thing is about the terrifying ‘P word’ … privatization. It’s ironic that the unions continue to lay out the ‘P word’ as such a negative, when there is a strong case to be made that public-private partnerships can lead to some of the most advanced and efficient universal healthcare models in the world. Case-in-point, Sweden. I strongly encourage you to take a look at the video recently released by our friends at Second Street.org, Learning from Sweden’s Health Care.According to a Fraser Institute report from 2020, Canada’s healthcare ranks among the lowest of the OECD countries when it comes to resource availability, surgery wait times or access to specialists. We need to do better. At this time, we won’t delve into why a mixed healthcare system could be the answer to our bloated public woes, as polling shows Albertans might not be ready for that conversation, but we will say that healthcare overhaul is a critical first step to fix what is broken. It’s nearly half of our provincial budget and having a well-functioning, efficient system with highly trained, well-paid staff is critical to being a first-world country. While this government has been clear that this is not an attack on the frontlines and that a critical part in this restructuring is to improve the work environments for the boots on the ground, make no mistake about it – the union mouthpieces and NDP will try to convince Albertans this will be the biggest failing of this government. So, let’s give this a chance and welcome real change, while holding the government accountable to make it happen. Health Minister Adriana LaGrange will certainly have her work cut out of her with the opposition rooted in political motive, rather than what is best for the people of this province.One thing is for sure, the health and wellness of Albertans and those working in our healthcare facilities is dependent on real change. Lindsay Wilson is Alberta Proud President