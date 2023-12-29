WILSON: Let’s resolve to never be complacent again, Alberta

It’s that time of year again, reminding us to reflect on the wins and losses for Alberta over the last 12 months and what we have to look forward to in the months ahead.At Alberta Proud, we champion our best-in-the-world energy and take issue with hypocritical politicians and celebrities who block and barricade our prosperity. We don’t like big governments that put up barriers for our small businesses and we believe the hard-working every-day Albertan is the heart and soul of this province.With that in mind, while we will always hold all governments to account, we believe Alberta won with the election of Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP this spring. In comparison to the union-funded Rachel Notley NDP, our assessment of this win is based on a willingness of this government to stand up to the eco-radicals in Ottawa, pushback against federal powers stepping on provincial jurisdiction and advocate for our incredible and ethical energy sector, rather than selling snake oil made up of unreliable alternatives.While a business-minded Alberta government is essential to lessening our ties with Ottawa and building more autonomy, the fact remains our ultimate wins and losses are mostly out of our control; rather, we are at the whim of the federal government and the will of voters to shift change.Folks, I think we can all look at federal politics over these last eight years with record inflation, money printing and too many scandals to count, to decisively agree the Trudeau government has anything but the best interests of Alberta or our resource sector at heart.Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, there has been nothing built, back or better.Instead of repealing carbon taxes, these eco-radicals are imposing more, driving up the cost of food and making more Canadians reliant on food banks.Despite our ample supply of land, our housing crisis has reached critical mass. An astounding two-thirds of the average income is going toward payments on an average home, with rent and mortgage payments doubling under Trudeau. We don’t have enough supply to house new immigrants. Saving for a down payment is a pipe dream for most, making home ownership an unrealistic goal for this generation of youth. All because Ottawa can’t stop printing money to fund pet projects, global virtue signalling, reckless spending or foreign aid.Sorry, Trudeau, but we will not forgive you if you “don’t think about monetary policy.”With eco-radical legislation including Just Transition (phasing out energy jobs for “green” energy jobs,) a job-killing emissions cap and net zero electricity regulations by 2035, we are at a tipping point in Canada where Alberta is going to be invoking this Sovereignty Act daily, just to stay in the ring.So, how do we win in 2024?We win by vowing to never again become complacent. And this means we need to get ready to get out to vote. The Liberal-NDP coalition could drop the hammer at any time and Trudeau’s ego has already declared a desire to run again. We have to be ready, Alberta Proud.But it’s not you we have to convince.It’s your cousin in southern Ontario who’s busy running his small business under inflation (we like to call it ‘Just Inflation’).It’s your sister-in-law in the Lower Mainland, who’s too tired as an overworked single mom of four kids to even pay attention.It’s your senior neighbour who is living on government scraps and doesn’t even have the gas money to drive to the polling station.We need you to do your part and help our less engaged friends and family get out and exercise their democratic right to change. And it needs to take place at all three levels of government.In the next two years we will not only have a federal election, but a municipal one will come and go, as well. We need to remind our friends that abysmally low voter turnouts well under 40% are not acceptable and that this level of government has the most impact on your daily life.We need to help each other, to not let the financially broken among us entirely break down. We need to get loud and get Alberta Proud.Albertans are the hardest working, most entrepreneurial-minded people in all of Canada. You move here and you take on this mentality and you actually become an Albertan. Where else can you do that?We can win if we keep the momentum going. If you want to see common sense win over woke ideological, join me in making your New Year’s resolution to do more to activate the people you care about and build a better Canada for all.