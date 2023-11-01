WILSON: No matter which math formula you use, Albertans will win with an Alberta Pension Plan

Opponents of the Alberta Pension Plan (APP) have wasted no time busting out the pitchforks, with their legacy media lapdogs hard at work toeing the line for the union big wigs and their NDP friends. It’s merely weeks into the launch of a province-wide public consultation to educate and get feedback from Albertans on an APP and there is no shortage of Trudeau-funded media penning pieces laden with misinformation. They're pushing a fear-based narrative that has seniors running scared and reasonable people questioning whether the bold move isn’t a little selfish which is no different than what Quebec has been doing — quite successfully — since day one. For us here at Alberta Proud, we not only think opting out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and establishing an APP is a great idea — it’s a critical step toward more Alberta autonomy. If we don't, will we ever achieve much of anything in the arena of autonomy? Think about it: if we can’t win a referendum on the one thing we don’t need permission from Ottawa to do, where does that leave us? More Alberta and Less Ottawa isn’t just a pie in the sky for us at Alberta Proud. It’s our mantra.We genuinely believe enough is enough. It’s time for Ottawa to take a hike, including their antiquated equalization formula that you voted 62% in favour of scrapping. We now have an opportunity to leave the CPP, in favour of a made-in-Alberta plan which must offer the same or better benefits. And it will, without question, put more money into your pocket every year as we finally won’t be overcontributing. The newest twist in the anti-APP narrative is casting doubt on the formula the independent, government-commissioned LifeWorks report produced: that 53% of the CPP assets ($334 billion) would be owed to Alberta. By switching to an APP, that translates to putting an additional $1,425 back into each employee’s pocket, according to LifeWorks, and when you consider the employer's contribution, that amount is effectively doubled.That’s a huge incentive for Alberta employers, those coming here to work and for the majority of hard-working everyday people who are drowning in this era of inflation (or #justinflation as we like to call it at Alberta Proud).Meanwhile in the mainstream media, economist Trevor Tombe is balking at the math, claiming Albertans will be owed around one-third of what LifeWorks has assessed.While it may seem odd everyone is arriving at different numbers, here is the kicker: even if we leave with only 17% (among the lower estimates floating around and not the 25% estimated by Tombe or the 53% estimated by LifeWorks) it’s still a better deal for Albertans. But how, you ask? Simply put, we would finally get a break from this hidden transfer program, which is yet another way in which hardworking Albertans subsidize the rest of the country.We have a comparatively younger population and because of this, we have paid more than we have collected. It has always been this way for us, and it doesn’t look like that will change. In the past year, a record 185,000 new Albertans moved here to work and take advantage of our low taxes and abundant opportunities. Any way you slice it, our contribution rate would fall.Another concern is around who will manage an APP. While the opposition is quick to point out CPP investment returns have been decent and that an APP would be best not left in the hands of AIMCo, did you know we could very well use the same pension fund manager as the CPP or another arms-length, third party? By putting Alberta first, you will not risk your pension.By switching to an APP, you will put more money in your pocket.Ottawa has long turned its back on Albertans and continues to hit us with eco-radical regulations that will leave us broke and freezing in the dark. If we stay in the CPP, we are sending them a message that they can keep pushing us around, forever, no matter what they do to us.It's time for a change.So, take a moment to fill out the Alberta government survey. Send emails to your MLA, Finance Minister Nate Horner and Premier Danielle Smith. Show up to the townhalls. Alberta's future of more autonomy depends on all of us getting loud and Alberta Proud!