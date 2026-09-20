Opinion

WILSON: The green building grift that costs taxpayers millions

Billions are wasted on trendy mass timber and leaky green roofs that fail to deliver actual energy efficiency.
Green Building Leaking Roof
Green Building Leaking RoofImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Ontario
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Alberta
Energy Efficiency
Opinion
Saanich
Opinion Column
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