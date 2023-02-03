Green Line

Spanish-built transit cars proposed for Calgary's Green Line.

 Calgary Transit

Last week, Albertans learned the City of Calgary finalized its contract with Montreal-based engineering giant SNC-Lavalin as part of the group of contractors to oversee the first phase of its proposed $5.5 billion Green Line transit system.

You heard that right: the largest infrastructure project in Calgary’s history is to be overseen by a company that's been mired in controversy, convicted of bribery and most memorably, was the central player in the ‘SNC Lavalin affair’ of 2019. That was when the Office of the Prime Minister was found guilty of breaking the Conflict of Interest Act by trying to influence then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould’s decision to prosecute the company for bribery. (All in the name of preserving eastern jobs).

SNC-Lavalin

Credit: on-site mag

