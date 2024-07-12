WITTEVRONGEL: Friends shouldn't let friends buy natural gas from bad places

Thanks to the vicious anti-energy policies of the federal Trudeau Liberals, investment in the Canadian energy sector has already plummeted from $76.1 billion in 2014 to $39.2 billion in 2023. That’s a staggering decline of 48 per cent. Writer Krystle Wittevrongel explains the damage they're doing and catalogues the sad list of friendly countries to whom Canada has refused to sell natutal gas. Western Standard files