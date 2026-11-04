Opinion

WOODARD: The independence movement must accommodate Premier Danielle Smith

Unchecked federal immigration is eroding our distinct culture, and only a united front can stop the managed decline.
Danielle Smith and Alberta’s independence movement face a political crossroads.
Danielle Smith and Alberta’s independence movement face a political crossroads.Image courtesy of AI
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Danielle Smith
United Conservative Party
Opinion
Opinion Column
Independence movement
managed decline