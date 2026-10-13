WS: Alberta’s orphan well crisis has a regulator problem

The author of this opinion column has chosen to remain anonymous due to their involvement in the industry.September 8 may prove to be an important day for Alberta’s energy industry.On that day, the Alberta Court of King’s Bench granted injunctive relief in litigation involving Sumerian Oil & Gas and the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), notwithstanding the AER’s broadly worded statutory privative clause.On the same day, a group of Alberta landowners and landowners’ rights organizations launched a legal challenge against the AER, alleging that the regulator has underfunded Alberta’s orphan-well cleanup system.At first glance, these two cases appear unrelated. In fact, they raise a fundamental question: Is the AER’s current regulatory approach actually protecting the environment and public safety — or can some of its practices unintentionally make Alberta’s long-term environmental liabilities worse?A Regulator Caught Between Two PressuresThe AER has an important mandate: to ensure the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of Alberta’s energy resources.Nobody disputes the importance of that mandate. The issue is how it is being implemented.Junior oil and gas companies increasingly complain that AER enforcement can be excessively aggressive, financially damaging, and disconnected from the economic realities of operating mature assets. At the same time, landowners and environmental groups are now challenging the AER for allegedly failing to collect enough money to deal with orphan wells.Industry says the regulator can impose excessive financial pressure..Landowners say it is not imposing enough financial responsibility.That contradiction deserves serious public discussion.Ironically, not long ago I had an opportunity to speak with a woman who works for the AER. When she learned that I knew she worked for the regulator, she responded:“It doesn’t have a good reputation, right? Many people even call AER F.A.H!”I was silent, but that comment has stayed with me.The Sumerian Case and Judicial OversightThe Sumerian case is particularly significant because it came immediately after the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in Democracy Watch v. Canada (Attorney General).In Democracy Watch, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional role of courts in reviewing whether public authorities have acted within the law. A broad statutory privative clause cannot simply place a public regulator beyond judicial scrutiny.That principle is highly relevant to the AER. Section 56 of Alberta’s Responsible Energy Development Act contains exceptionally broad language making AER decisions final and restricting court review..Yet the Sumerian case demonstrates why judicial oversight matters.The AER ordered Sumerian Oil & Gas to suspend operations involving approximately 900 wells within a very short period. Sumerian challenged the order and sought interlocutory relief.Justice Little applied the traditional three-part test and found that there was a serious issue to be tried concerning the reasonableness of requiring the suspension of approximately 900 wells within the timeframe imposed by the AER. The Court also found potential irreparable harm because compliance could effectively destroy Sumerian’s business and eliminate its revenue stream. Finally, the balance of convenience favoured Sumerian because the AER’s concern was primarily the recovery of money — specifically, the AER levy — whereas the consequences to the company could be existential.The significance goes beyond Sumerian.A regulator can issue an order on paper very quickly; a junior oil company may spend years building the business that such an order can potentially destroy.When Enforcement Eliminates the Cash Flow Needed for ReclamationAnother recent example involves MAGA Energy Ltd. According to MAGA’s submissions to the AER: MAGA was a good and healthy company until December 2023, when a midstream company which processed MAGA’s gas production terminated the processing agreement with MAGA, so MAGA’s production and cash flow decreased and its non-compliance rate increased significantly since then. This midstream processor also shut down several other gas processing plants it operates and created similar difficulties for other producers.The AER refused to become involved in the issue despite numerous requests from the affected producers, including MAGA. This further weakened these companies’ financial capacity to address their non-compliance issues. .It is fair to say that the current difficult position of these companies, including MAGA, is partially caused by the AER’s misfeasance. In April, the AER ordered MAGA to suspend its oil and gas production. Since then, the company has had no operating cash flow, while many of its wells remain economically viable.Subsequently, on September 4, the AER issued an abandonment order that requires MAGA to abandon more than 400 wells, together with numerous pipelines and facilities, within 12 months.The obvious question is: Where is the money supposed to come from?Imagine a family whose parents have just lost their jobs and have no income, while a spoiled child then orders them to spend a large amount of money on a new car.The instruction may be legally stated, but economically it makes little sense.The same principle applies to an oil and gas company.If a regulator eliminates a company's production and cash flow and then requires it to spend millions of dollars on abandonment and reclamation, the regulator should consider whether its order will actually improve the environmental outcome or simply push the company further into insolvency..A regulatory order should not merely be legally enforceable. It should also be economically realistic and capable of achieving the environmental objective for which it was issued.The Orphan-Well ParadoxThis brings us to Alberta’s orphan-well problem.Assets become orphaned when there is no financially viable company capable of fulfilling the associated abandonment and reclamation obligations.That means the financial health of Alberta’s junior energy companies is not separate from environmental protection. It is part of it.A financially viable company can generate revenue, maintain its wells, employ contractors, and ultimately fund abandonment and reclamation.A bankrupt company cannot.Therefore, an enforcement strategy that unnecessarily destroys an otherwise viable company can potentially transfer environmental liabilities from that company to the orphan-well system and increase them.This creates a troubling cycle: Regulatory enforcement → production suspended → cash flow disappears → company becomes financially distressed → abandonment becomes harder to fund → insolvency → more orphan wells.If Alberta wants fewer orphan wells, it should ask whether its regulatory system is inadvertently contributing to this cycle..Is the Orphan-Well Levy Too Low?The September 8 landowners’ lawsuit presents the opposite argument.The applicants allege that the AER has chronically underfunded the Orphan Well Association and that Alberta’s orphan-well liabilities significantly exceed available funding.These are serious allegations, although they remain allegations in ongoing litigation and have not yet been determined by the court.Actually, there are billions of dollars in security deposits and accrued interest from energy companies held in the AER’s bank account, and the energy companies are not permitted to use “their money” to address their non-compliance issues. Again, in MAGA’s case, it has applied repeatedly to use the accrued interest to address environmental and safety issues, without success or even a response. Again, it’s the AER’s misfeasance. But these allegations highlight an important issue.If Alberta’s orphan-well liabilities are growing faster than the industry’s ability to fund cleanup, simply increasing enforcement against individual companies may not solve the underlying problem.Alberta needs to examine the entire liability-management system.The two controversies may actually point to the same structural problem: Alberta’s regulatory system may not be sufficiently aligned with the economic realities of the assets it regulates..Regulation Should Solve Problems, Not Create New OnesI have spoken with owners and managers of several junior energy companies that have been placed on the AER’s non-compliance watch list.A common complaint is that they feel they are treated more like criminals than regulated industry participants when meeting with AER personnel. According to some managers, meetings can involve lengthy readings of enforcement orders by AER staff, leaving limited time to discuss practical solutions.There is even a conspiracy theory among the junior companies that the AER’s hidden agenda is to push more junior companies into receivership, leaving orphan wells so the majors can acquire their good assets for free.Whether every complaint is justified or not, the perception itself should concern the regulator.Effective regulation requires more than identifying violations. It requires solving problems.If a company has a regulatory deficiency, the first question should be: How can this deficiency be corrected safely, quickly, and permanently?The objective should be to move companies from non-compliance to compliance — not from non-compliance to insolvency..Alberta Needs Better Regulation, Not Simply More RegulationAlberta does not need weaker environmental regulation. It needs better regulation.The AER should consider whether enforcement actions are proportionate to actual environmental and public-safety risks; whether companies are given realistic compliance timelines; whether economically viable production can safely continue to generate cash flow for reclamation; and whether existing security and liability funds can be used more efficiently.Most importantly, the AER should recognize that destroying an economically viable company does not necessarily protect the environment.It may simply transfer the liability somewhere else.The Sumerian case raises important questions about the limits of regulatory power and the importance of judicial oversight — nobody is above the law in a society governed by the rule of law. The Democracy Watch decision reinforces the constitutional importance of legality review. The landowners’ lawsuit raises serious questions about the AER’s alleged mismanagement and misfeasance. And the experience of junior energy companies raises another:Are some AER practices creating the very orphan-well liabilities that Alberta is struggling to eliminate?Alberta needs a regulatory system that protects the environment, protects landowners, holds industry accountable — and preserves the economic capacity necessary to pay for those responsibilities.That is what responsible energy development should mean.The author of this opinion column has chosen to remain anonymous due to their involvement in the industry.