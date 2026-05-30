Opinion

WS: Common sense vs bureaucracy — has Alberta’s energy regulator lost the plot?

Alberta Energy Regulator policies are trapping companies in a regulatory ‘chicken-and-egg’ cycle, delaying cleanup work, accelerating bankruptcies, and undermining the very outcomes the regulator seeks to achieve.
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