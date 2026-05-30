WS: Common sense vs bureaucracy — has Alberta’s energy regulator lost the plot?

The author of this opinion column has chosen to remain anonymous.The Alberta energy industry has long been one of the key drivers of Canada’s economy. Thousands of junior and intermediate oil and gas companies have invested billions of dollars, created jobs, paid taxes, and supported communities across the province. At the same time, responsible regulation is necessary to ensure environmental protection, operational integrity, and proper management of abandonment and reclamation obligations.However, regulation only works effectively when it is grounded not only in rules, but also in practical common sense. In many cases today, the practices of the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) appear to prioritize rigid administrative processes over practical solutions that could better serve the public, the environment, and the economy.The following three examples illustrate how some current AER policies and practices may unintentionally worsen the very problems they are intended to solve.1. Security Deposits and Interest: A “Chicken-and-Egg” ProblemOne of the clearest examples involves the use of security deposits and accrued interest for Asset Retirement Obligations (ARO) and non-compliance remediation work.Consider a hypothetical Company A, which has more than $8 million in principal security deposit held by the AER. Additionally, more than $2 million in accrued interest has accumulated in the AER-controlled bank account. The company’s estimated ARO and non-compliance remediation costs are approximately $2.5 million. .Company A requested access to the accrued interest funds so it could complete the required abandonment, reclamation, and compliance work. However, the AER reportedly responded that the interest could only be refunded once the company had achieved 100% compliance status.This creates an obvious “chicken-and-egg” problem.The company requires access to the funds in order to become compliant, yet the regulator refuses to release the funds until compliance is already achieved. In practical terms, the AER could allow the company to use the accrued interest to complete approximately 80% of the required remediation work immediately. Instead, the money remains idle while liabilities remain unresolved.From both an economic and environmental perspective, this approach appears counterproductive.Cash only creates value when it flows through the economy. Every dollar spent on abandonment, reclamation, and remediation work generates employment for contractors, service companies, equipment suppliers, environmental consultants, and local communities. Economists often estimate that industrial spending can create a multiplier effect of three to four times the original expenditure..By withholding funds that are already available and specifically tied to liability management, the regulator may actually be delaying environmental cleanup while simultaneously weakening the financial position of the company.The question is simple: Does this practice truly make practical common sense?2. Suspension Orders: Solving Problems by Destroying Cash Flow?Another major concern involves the use of Suspension Orders against struggling oil and gas companies.When the AER issues a Suspension Order due to non-compliance issues, production operations are often shut down immediately. For many junior producers, production revenue is their only source of cash flow. Once production stops, the company rapidly loses its ability to pay employees and contractors, maintain operations, perform remediation work, address non-compliance issues, and service debt obligations. .The result is predictable: many companies are eventually pushed into insolvency.Ironically, once insolvency occurs, the company’s assets lose much of their value, non-compliance issues remain unresolved, abandonment and reclamation liabilities increase, and the burden is often transferred to the Orphan Well Association (OWA). Consider Company A, which has over $10 million in security deposits and accrued interest already held by the AER. Additionally, the company’s total liabilities exceed $40 million. Under these circumstances, forcing the company into insolvency does not eliminate the liabilities. It merely transfers the problem elsewhere while reducing the likelihood that meaningful remediation work will ever be completed.Certainly, there have been irresponsible operators in Alberta’s history. Companies such as Lexin Resources Ltd. became examples of poor management and regulatory failure. However, it is unfair and unproductive to treat all junior oil and gas companies as if they are bad actors..Most Alberta junior producers are operated by experienced professionals, engineers, geologists, entrepreneurs, and technical teams who genuinely want to survive, comply, and continue contributing to Alberta’s economy. Many of these companies are struggling not because of negligence, but because of commodity price cycles, inflation, capital market constraints, and broader economic downturns.A regulator’s role should not only be enforcement. It should also include practical risk management and constructive problem-solving.During difficult economic periods, regulators should consider whether providing companies with additional time, structured remediation plans, or temporary operational flexibility could ultimately achieve better environmental and economic outcomes than immediate punitive action.Pushing viable companies into insolvency may satisfy procedural enforcement goals, but it often harms everyone involved. Workers lose their jobs, contractors lose customers, and municipalities lose tax revenue. Additionally, remediation work is delayed, and taxpayers may ultimately inherit larger liabilities. Again, the question remains: Does this approach truly make common sense?.3. Peer Groups and the LCA System: An Unequal ComparisonA third example concerns the AER’s relatively new Licensee Capability Assessment (LCA) framework.Under the LCA system, oil and gas producers are categorized into four groups based on their daily production levels. The smallest category, Micro, includes producers with output of less than 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day. The next category, Junior, comprises producers with production ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 boe per day. Intermediate producers have an output between 10,000 and 50,000 boe per day. The largest category, Large/Major, includes producers with production exceeding 50,000 boe per day. The stated purpose of the system is reasonable. Different-sized companies should be evaluated differently based on closure performance, liability management, financial health, compliance history, and operational capability.However, concerns arise regarding how these assessments are applied in practice.Many industry participants believe the AER often compares smaller companies against aggregate averages across all peer groups rather than evaluating them fairly within their own category..This creates a fundamentally uneven standard.It is similar to placing elementary school students, junior high school students, high school students, and college athletes into the same race, then criticizing the elementary students for not running as fast as the college athletes.Micro and junior producers lack the same access to capital, borrowing capacity, staffing levels, operational scale, and financial resilience as large multinational producers.Comparing a small independent producer directly against the financial and operational performance of major corporations ignores the realities of scale and market structure.A fair regulatory framework should recognize that different categories of companies operate under fundamentally different economic conditions. The purpose of peer grouping should be meaningful differentiation — not simply creating categories while still applying broad uniform expectations in practice..If the system does not genuinely evaluate companies relative to appropriate peers, then the framework risks undermining its own stated objectives.Again, one must ask whether this practice reflects practical common sense.No reasonable person argues against environmental responsibility, proper abandonment practices, or regulatory oversight. These are essential components of a sustainable energy industry.However, regulation must remain grounded in reality, economics, and practical outcomes.When policies prevent companies from using available funds to complete remediation work, eliminate corporate cash flow through Suspension Orders and accelerate insolvency, or compare small companies against standards designed for much larger operators, the regulatory system risks becoming disconnected from practical common sense.Effective regulation should encourage compliance, support remediation, protect the environment, and preserve economic value wherever possible. A balanced approach benefits everyone: regulators, industry, workers, communities, and taxpayers alike.The Alberta energy sector does not need weaker regulation. It needs smarter regulation — regulation that combines accountability with flexibility, enforcement with practicality, and policy with common sense.The author of this opinion column has chosen to remain anonymous.