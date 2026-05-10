Opinion

WS: Controversy around Alberta Energy Regulator — security deposits, asset retirement obligations, and regulatory practice

If the Alberta Energy Regulator has broad authority over security deposits, it should explain why that money cannot be used to reduce liabilities, restore land, and create economic value.
Oil wells and pump jacks
Oil wells and pump jacksShaun Polczer/Western Standard
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