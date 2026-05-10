WS: Controversy around Alberta Energy Regulator — security deposits, asset retirement obligations, and regulatory practice

The author of this opinion column has chosen to remain anonymous.Directive 068 (Part 3.1.1) of the Oil and Gas Conservation Rules (OGCR) establishes mandatory security requirements and grants the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) broad discretionary authority to require security deposits throughout the energy development life cycle. These deposits are intended to offset the estimated costs of activities necessary to protect the public and the environment, and to address regulatory and liability obligations, including closure.In essence, the purpose of collecting security deposits is to safeguard the public and the environment while ensuring that asset retirement obligations (ARO), including abandonment and reclamation, are fulfilled.To simplify this concept, consider the following example. Company A acquires three oil and gas wells from Company B — two producing wells and one shut-in well. Based on AER’s calculation, the total asset value is $100, while the abandonment and reclamation liability is $150 ($50 per well). In this situation, the AER will likely require a $50 security deposit from either Company A or Company B, which is then held in an AER-controlled bank account.If Company A asks whether it can use the $50 deposit to abandon the shut-in well — thereby bringing its asset value in line with its liability — the AER’s answer is no. As a result, the $50 remains in the account, effectively unused aside from generating minimal interest.This raises important questions about AER policy and practice..Is the public interest being protected? Arguably not. The well remains un-abandoned, the land is not reclaimed, and the landowner cannot fully use their property.Is the environment being protected? Again, arguably not. Equipment and infrastructure remain on-site, potentially deteriorating and contributing to long-term environmental risks.In many cases, wells with economic potential are shut in due to fluctuating commodity prices or technical constraints (such as a lack of solution gas egress). If Company A instead proposes using the $50 deposit to reactivate the shut-in well — thereby increasing its asset value to $150 or more — the benefits could include renewed production, royalty revenue for Alberta or freehold mineral owners, and job creation for local service companies. However, the AER’s response remains the same: no.This leads to broader questions that Albertans may reasonably ask. Who is responsible for creating these regulations? Can they be improved so that capital is used productively — either to reduce liabilities or generate economic and social value — rather than sitting idle?The AER may respond that such changes are outside its mandate. However, this creates a fundamental tension. The OGCR clearly grants the AER broad discretionary authority, as stated at the outset of Directive 068. Yet in practice, there appears to be little flexibility to adapt or improve the system in ways that better serve the public interest and environmental protection.This apparent contradiction is at the heart of the concern: if the authority exists, why is it not being used to evolve the framework?The author of this opinion column has chosen to remain anonymous.