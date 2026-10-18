Opinion

WS: It’s over, Canada

External forces and internal failures dismantled a once-great nation.
Donald Trump, Mark Carney, and Klaus Schwab
Donald Trump, Mark Carney, and Klaus SchwabImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Canada
Donald Trump
Klaus Schwab
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Internal Failures
External Forces
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Western Standard
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