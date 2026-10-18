WS: It’s over, Canada

Bill Hill is a pseudonym for a Canadian Armed Forces clergy member.Canada, I’m sorry to say, is already over. It was a nice run, and as a nation, we had so much promise. We did a lot of good, especially in the two World Wars. Our foundations were very good. But that is over now. I’m as Canadian as possible; apparently, my ancestor ten generations back was one of the first 100 European men to arrive on our shores and survive the first winter. So it is not easy to admit this. Many Albertans are not happy about it either. But that will not change the situation. Once upon a time, Canada was very different from what it is now. We didn’t have to lock our doors, and a young woman could hitchhike with very little fear. Once upon a time, especially after WWII, we knew peace and prosperity, had freedom of speech, and could trust our Grade 2 teachers not to expose our children to sexually deviant behaviour. A teenage boy could work hard for the summer and buy a car outright. Some powerful forces don’t like us.We must understand that we have not fallen apart; we have been taken apart. Powerful forces within Canada, and far more powerful forces outside Canada, have never liked what Canada, and Alberta in particular, represent. They despise our wealth, our freedoms, and the fact that we elect our own governments.Historically, modern democratic republics are a relatively new concept. Switzerland was the first, born almost 500 years ago. Between then and the founding of America in 1776, emerging democracies almost constantly fought for their existence. The European elite — the monarchical, religious, and aristocratic — tried a whole barrage of manipulations, wars, assassinations, and subterfuge to derail them. .Only during the French Revolution did private land ownership become a reality for ordinary people. That’s right — less than 200 years ago, almost all the land in Europe was owned by Europe’s elite. Between 1800 and 1870, their governments confiscated it and gave the land to their citizens. Countries like Canada and America were beyond their reach, and the American Revolution stopped attempts to establish the same system in North America. But technically, Canada still belongs to the King of England. Unlike the Americans, we never officially changed the laws. These three groups of European elites now seek to regain what they lost. Seriously. What else should we think when Klaus Schwab tells the world, “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy?” Simply silly speculation? Fellow Albertans, understand that they are deadly serious. More than 200 years ago, the world was like this for millennia. You owned nothing and weren’t happy. And because, apparently, 0.001% of people control 80% of the wealth, they obviously have the confidence to publicize it. The European Union (EU) intends to tax people’s savings, calling it “Lazy Money.” They are after the rest.Rock and a Hard PlaceCanada is caught between a rock and a hard place. The EU elite has formed an alliance with China. Both are governed by soft communism: dictatorial socialism. Unelected governance. For twelve years, our federal governments have cozied up to both. Carney acts as if there is no Parliament. Parliament didn’t meet for more than 100 days, and he openly proposes that we realign ourselves with the EU. On the other side is the United States. Not simply Trump. It is the thousands of wealthy and influential Americans who see where all this is going. They see Canada’s vast mineral resources falling into EU/Chinese hands. They see an unprotected border, possibly in need of guarding. They see Chinese influence in the Panama Canal and around Greenland. They see very dangerous drugs coming in from both their northern and southern borders. .A DecisionTrying to preserve the Canada that baby boomers remember will land us in Carney’s EU. That nation no longer exists, except in pockets of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Those of us out here just don’t realize it. It has come down to this: stay in Canada and realign with the EU elite and China’s soft communism. Or become independent and come under the American Constitution. There’s no realistic third choice. But once you choose, there is no turning back. Bill Hill is a pseudonym for a Canadian Armed Forces clergy member.