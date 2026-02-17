WS OPINION: Alberta minister climbs Kilimanjaro to honour his murdered sister — CityNews attacks him for it

When Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides stood atop Mount Kilimanjaro, he carried more than his own two feet up that mountain. He carried the memory of his sister Melanie, murdered in a domestic violence attack in January 2024. He carried hope for women fleeing violence across this province. And yes, he carried an Alberta flag — a symbol of home for a man who has spent his political career serving Albertans.CityNews saw that flag and smelled blood in the water.What should have been a straightforward human-interest story — a cabinet minister honouring his dead sister while raising money for domestic violence shelters — became something else entirely in their hands. CityNews published a story that zeroed in on the flag photo, framing it through the lens of Alberta’s ongoing debates about provincial autonomy and the independence movement. Social media posts accompanying the story invited readers to question why Nicolaides hadn’t carried a Canadian flag instead.The implication was as subtle as a sledgehammer: here was a UCP minister, dog-whistling to the independence crowd while standing on foreign soil.Give us a break.Nicolaides climbed Kilimanjaro as part of "Melanie’s Ascent," a fundraising initiative aimed at supplying safety equipment for women escaping violent relationships. The trek raised thousands of dollars for shelters and support services — real money for real women in real danger. His office made clear from the start that the climb was personal, not political. His press secretary pushed back hard against attempts to politicize the journey, insisting the focus remain on the fundraising mission and his sister’s memory..Premier Danielle Smith stood behind her minister, publicly supporting the effort and distancing it from any independence interpretation. The government’s message was consistent: this was about family, grief, and service. Nothing more.CityNews heard none of it.Instead, they took a grieving man’s tribute to his murdered sister and turned it into fodder for the never-ending culture war. They took a charity fundraiser and made it about referendum petitions and recall campaigns. They took a symbol of provincial pride — the same flag thousands of Albertans fly at their homes, their farms, their businesses — and suggested it carried sinister undertones..The online reaction from UCP supporters and conservative commentators was swift and deservedly harsh. Many X users condemned the framing as "tone-deaf" and disrespectful. Others accused CityNews of bias, of deliberately ignoring the charitable purpose to manufacture controversy. Some used sharper language, labelling the coverage inappropriate and politically motivated.They weren’t wrong.This is what happens when newsrooms become more interested in narrative than news. CityNews didn’t need to mention the independence petition. They didn’t need to quote random social media users asking why the Maple Leaf was absent. They chose to. They constructed a controversy where none existed, then reported on the controversy they had manufactured..The flag was never the story. The sister was the story. The violence was the story. The women who need help right now, tonight, in shelters across Calgary and Edmonton and everywhere in Alberta — those women were the story.But those angles don’t generate clicks like "Alberta minister’s provincial flag hoisting raises questions about separation stance."There is a legitimate debate to be had about Alberta’s place in Confederation. Serious discussions are occurring about provincial autonomy, federal overreach, and Western alienation. Those debates involve real policy, real history, and real stakes for millions of people. They deserve serious journalism, not cheap stunts..What CityNews produced was not serious journalism. It was a smear dressed up as reporting, a deliberate attempt to tar a man’s charitable act. They took a moment of human vulnerability — a brother climbing a mountain to process his sister’s murder — and made it grist for the partisan mill.Nicolaides deserved better. Melanie’s memory deserved better. The women who will benefit from the funds raised deserve better.Albertans, regardless of their political stripe, should expect their media to report the news, not invent it. They should expect basic decency when covering stories involving family tragedy. They should expect that a minister raising money for domestic violence victims might, just might, be motivated by something other than independence dog-whistling.CityNews owes Nicolaides an apology. They owe their readers a correction. And they owe the public a commitment to do better — to remember that behind every political figure is a human being, and that some stories are about more than the next news cycle.The minister climbed a mountain to honour his sister. CityNews couldn’t even climb out of its own bias to see it.