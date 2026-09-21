Opinion

WS VIEWS: BC Conservatives must reunite after Findlay’s resignation

Interim leader Lorne Doerkson must rebuild trust, end the infighting and give voters a credible conservative alternative to David Eby’s NDP.
BC Conservatives must reunite after Findlay’s resignation
BC Conservatives must reunite after Findlay’s resignationImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Bc
David Eby
West Coast
Bc Conservatives
Opinion
Opinion Column
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lorne Doerkson
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Western Standard
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