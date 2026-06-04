Opinion

WS VIEWS: Deport foreign invaders now

Nowak’s death should force Britain, Europe, the US, and Canada to put citizens, borders, and equal justice ahead of political fear & self-loathing.
Illegal immigrants
Illegal immigrants CBC
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Canada
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Europe
Uk
Mass Immigration
Illegal Immigration
Opinion
Sikh
Opinion Column
Henry Nowak
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Western Standard
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