WS VIEWS: Deport foreign invaders now

Henry Nowak should be alive.He was 18. He was a University of Southampton student in the United Kingdom (UK), which is far from united these days. He had a future. Instead, he died in the street after being stabbed five times in December 2025 by an ungrateful foreign invader, let into the UK under lax mass immigration laws and allowed to carry a knife for “religious reasons.”The part that has enraged so many people is not only the killing. It is what happened after. Police body camera footage showed officers handcuffing Nowak as he lay mortally wounded, telling them he had been stabbed. His killer, Vickrum Digwa, had falsely claimed that Nowak racially abused him and attacked him. The court did not buy it. Digwa was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the footage made him feel sick. Hampshire Police has apologized. An investigation is underway.Fine. Investigate it. Apologize. Hold hearings. Then fix the bigger problem.The Nowak case has become a symbol of something rotten across the West. Britain, Europe, the US, and Canada have taken in too many people too quickly, with too little concern for whether newcomers share our laws, culture, values, civic duties, or respect for the host country. Politicians have treated immigration as a moral test, not a public policy question. Citizens are now living with the results.The first job of the government is not to impress the United Nations. It is to protect its own citizens.That starts with deporting non-citizens from countries that don’t share Western values or a common culture. No excuses..If a non-citizen commits murder, rape, aggravated assault, terrorism, serious weapons offences, major fraud, or organized crime, that person should be removed first. Not after 12 appeals. Not after a sob story. Not after a pressure campaign. Removed. Remigrated. Sent back to where they came from.Citizens who commit crimes must be punished, too. Nobody is arguing otherwise. But citizens cannot be deported from their own country. Non-citizens can be. That is the difference. It used to be understood.Citizenship has to mean more than paying taxes while politicians import new voting blocs, new welfare claims, and new social problems.Europe is finally being forced to admit this. The European Union has moved toward faster removals and “return hubs” for some rejected migrants. It's a small first step.The scale is staggering. Eurostat says 669,365 first-time asylum applicants from outside the EU applied for protection in EU countries in 2025. That was lower than the year before. It is still a huge number.Britain has the same problem. The Office for National Statistics reported that non-EU nationals drove Britain’s recent net migration. For the year ending June 2025, non-EU net migration was estimated at 383,000. At the same time, more British citizens left the UK than arrived.Read that again. The country is losing its own people while importing hundreds of thousands from elsewhere.Pakistan’s decision to move ahead with deporting roughly 800,000 Afghan citizens is not an act of cruelty. It is an assertion of national sovereignty and a prioritization of its own citizens. No country can be expected to absorb an unlimited number of foreign nationals indefinitely, especially when its own economy, security forces, and public services are already under immense strain. .But if Pakistan is allowed to deport Afghans, is Britain — or Canada — not allowed to deport Pakistanis? Western governments may wring their hands, but Pakistan is doing what responsible states are supposed to be doing. Pakistan is enforcing its borders, prioritizing its citizens, and making clear that temporary refuge cannot become a permanent entitlement to stay in the country.Canada should not feel smug. Ottawa now admits immigration needs “balance and control.” The federal government’s 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan lowers temporary resident targets and holds permanent immigration at lower levels than before. The Parliamentary Budget Officer says the plan still brings in 380,000 permanent residents a year and aims to reduce non-permanent residents to below 5% of the population by the end of 2027.That is not a solution. It is a mild retreat from a demographic disaster.Canada needs a total moratorium on mass immigration for at least a few decades. Temporary visas must be cut hard. Bogus asylum claims must be rejected quickly. Foreign criminals must be deported immediately.That should not be controversial.What is controversial is asking citizens to pay for a system that treats them as an afterthought. Some newcomers complain they expected more benefits than they are receiving. Canada is not a benefits office for the world. It is a country built by generations of taxpayers, workers, farmers, parents, entrepreneurs, and soldiers..As I write this editorial in a coffee shop, two women who said they were from third-world countries are complaining that they expected more government benefits than they are receiving. Unreal. Deport immediately. Canada doesn’t exist to give handouts to ungrateful immigrants, but that is what it has become.Before governments expand handouts for people who have just arrived, they should increase support for veterans.Veterans defended the country. They should not be left fighting for care while Ottawa funds every fashionable cause under the sun. A country that forgets its veterans but worries about disappointing newcomers has lost its moral compass.The Nowak murder brings into the spotlight the double standard applied between indigenous Britons and migrants. Reports said Digwa used a traditional Sikh blade, the kirpin. The issue is that if a British citizen is caught carrying a knife in public, they would be put in jail. It's a ridiculous law, but one that is applied unequally for reasons of cultural sensitivity. There cannot be one law for the founding population of Britain and another law for foreigners..That double standard is what fuels anger. Citizens see it. They see police afraid of their own shadows for fear of being called "racist". They see media outlets turn some victims into global symbols while ignoring others. They see judges, bureaucrats, and politicians hiding behind soft language while communities change faster than people can be assimilated.This is how trust breaks.Henry Nowak’s family has asked that his death not be used to spread division. That should be respected. It does not require silence. It requires seriousness and action by governments to fix the problem they created.Britain, Europe, and Canada must begin by stopping mass migration and beginning remigration on an industrial scale. If leaders refuse, they should not be shocked when citizens decide the system no longer belongs to them. That is how lawful, ordered societies die.