Opinion

WS VIEWS: Israeli envoy should stop lecturing Canada about freedom

Rising antisemitism is real, but Ottawa should answer it with deportations and border control — not by letting a foreign diplomat pressure Canada to curb our liberties.
Ambassador Iddo Moed
Ambassador Iddo Moed
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Israel
Freedom Of Speech
Opinion
Editorial
Israeli Ambassador

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news