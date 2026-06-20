WS VIEWS: The city that forgot fun — Calgary’s midnight curfew on Stampede concerts

Calgary used to know what it was. A fun city.It was not a place where the first instinct of city hall was to reach for the sound meter, the clipboard, and the stern little memo. It was a place of oilfield grit, Western swagger, pancakes at dawn, and music after dark. It was the city that threw a party big enough for the world to notice.Now, with the Calgary Stampede approaching, Calgary risks becoming something else: the city that forgot fun.The latest trouble comes at Cowboys Park, formerly Millennium Park, where weekday Stampede concerts must end by midnight under the city’s updated noise rules. Calgary’s new guidelines require Stampede and other music events outside Stampede Park to wrap up by midnight from Sunday through Thursday. The same report says allowable sound levels have been cut from 75 dBA to 70 dBA before midnight and from 65 dBA to 60 dBA after midnight.This is not a small tweak. For a major music festival, five decibels can be the difference between a live show and a lullaby.Premier Danielle Smith was right to call out the “fun police.” The phrase stings because it fits. A city that markets itself as a Stampede town cannot then act shocked when Stampede sounds like Stampede..Critics of cowboys and the festival scene argue that there is more at stake than noise. Former Calgary city councillor Shirley Turnbull posted on X:"Great acts will come to proper venues, including our long-anticipated Events Centre. But it is remarkable to see people dismiss legitimate concerns about one of the most misogynistic organizations Calgary has ever tolerated. Cowboys have long faced criticism for their treatment of women, their culture of violence, frequent bar fights, associations with criminal activity, and the drug trafficking that has surrounded their venues over the years. Really, when was the last time you stepped inside one of these establishments? And while we're at it, stop pretending Calgary is still the city it was in the 1990s. Young adults today have different expectations. They want safe, inclusive spaces where women are respected and entertainment does not come at the expense of dignity and safety. Times have changed. Calgary has changed. It is time some people wake up and change with it.”.Those are serious allegations and concerns. If criminal activity occurs, police should investigate it. If businesses break the law, they should face consequences. If patrons behave badly, they should be removed and charged where appropriate.Yet none of that explains why thousands of law-abiding concertgoers should face blanket restrictions on music and event operations. Noise bylaws are supposed to address noise. They are not supposed to become a vehicle for settling broader cultural arguments about whether some people approve of a particular venue, promoter, or nightlife scene.The city’s own Cowboys Park page describes the site as Calgary’s largest multi-use community, special event, and music festival site. It says festivals help make Calgary vibrant and attractive to visitors. Precisely. A major event site should be managed like a major event site, not treated like a library with food trucks.Penny Lane Entertainment, which operates Cowboys Music Festival, warned the changes could affect hundreds of workers and raise safety concerns by pushing large crowds into the streets at once. That is not special pleading. It is common sense. Staggered exits are safer than one big midnight spill into downtown..There is also the matter of reputation. Artists, promoters, and tourists notice when a city becomes difficult. They have options. Calgary should want to be one of those options.Ironically, Turnbull argues Calgary has changed since the 1990s and that young adults want different experiences. Fair enough. The market is perfectly capable of sorting that out. If younger Calgarians prefer different venues, different entertainment options, or different nightlife cultures, they will spend their money accordingly. What they do not need is city hall making those choices for them through increasingly restrictive regulations.The answer is balance, not a bureaucratic bedtime. Enforce public disorder. Add cleanup crews. Improve policing and transit after shows. Work with organizers months in advance.But do not sell Calgary as a Western party and then send bylaw officers to turn down the music.Stampede is not an accounting seminar. It is loud, crowded, imperfect, and alive. Calgary should remember that before the only thing left downtown after midnight is the sound of nobody coming.