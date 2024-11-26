YOUNG: A mandate for responsible development in the Crowsnest Pass

Mike Young is CEO of Northback Holdings Corporation

The residents of Crowsnest Pass have spoken, and their message is clear: they support responsible resource development and the economic growth it brings. As CEO of Northback, I am grateful for the local support and confidence shown in our Grassy Mountain Steelmaking Coal Project through this recent vote.

This resounding affirmation reflects the Pass' desire for well-paying jobs and economic opportunities that our project will deliver to the region. It is now time for the UCP government to respond to the local vote with action. Premier Smith requested a local referendum and voters have given a clear message. The decisive victory shifts the focus to the next steps by the premier and the need to provide clarity on regulatory processes and to provide certainty for resource investment in general.

Grassy Mountain will provide substantial contributions to local governments and all Albertans. Investments like Grassy Mountain will be in the spotlight as markets respond to global demands for greater resource development and more competitive tax and regulatory environments that will become even more attractive. Allowing this project to proceed will signal to investors around the world that Alberta is open for business.

This vote provides a clear mandate as we move forward with regulatory approvals with the support of residents in the Crowsnest Pass. This validates Northback’s ongoing work with residents, ratepayers and small businesses.

Northback is committed to Alberta, and we will continue to engage transparently with residents, local government, business owners, First Nations and all southern Albertan stakeholders throughout the process. Our commitment to open communication remains steadfast. We will demonstrate the project's merits and our ability to operate responsibly to all Albertans. Our team is dedicated to working collaboratively with regulatory agencies to ensure all environmental and social considerations are addressed.

To the Government of Alberta, this vote sends a strong message: the people of Crowsnest Pass want responsible resource development. This clear expression of local support must be considered as the project moves through the regulatory process.

To residents of southern Alberta, while this vote represents the residents who live and work near the project, we welcome your participation in future regulatory processes and the opportunity you will have to voice your support and raise any concerns.

Northback remains dedicated to creating a better future through responsible and innovative resource development. We will honor our commitments to environmental stewardship, stakeholder engagement and economic growth. Together, we can build a project that benefits the Crowsnest Pass, the region, Alberta and Canada.

Mike Young is CEO of Northback Holdings Corporation. The company seeks to reopen the old Grassy Mountain property for the mining of metallurgical coal.